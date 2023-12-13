BHP, one of the largest independent accountancy firms in the North of England, has announced two key promotions within its Charities team.

Neil Baldwin, from the firm’s Cleckheaton office, and Nicola Adams, who is based within its Chesterfield office, have both been promoted to Director RI (Responsible Individual), meaning they are able to sign off client audits on behalf of the firm.

Neil has been with BHP for 23 years, joining the firm as a trainee after completing his A Levels. During his time with the business, he has played a key role within the Charities team assisting with audit tenders and regularly supporting with presentations to Boards of Trustees and potential not-for-profit clients.

Nicola also joined the firm straight out of school in 2007, and became a Chartered Accountant in 2012, having completed her AAT qualification. Nicola was previously on the audit committee of Chesterfield College and has been a trustee of Derwent Rural Counselling Service for over 10 years, including being Chair from 2016 to 2018.

Moving forward, both Neil and Nicola will be leading on audits for some of BHP’s key charity clients.

Jane Marshall DL, BHP Partner and Head of Charities and Not for Profit, said: “At BHP, we’re committed to supporting and developing the skills of our people for the long term. To see Neil and Nicola, who both joined the business at the start of their careers, take the next step on their journey is fantastic and a testament to their hard work on behalf of our charity clients.

“I look forward to continuing to work with them to support our clients as we navigate the continuing challenging economic environment.”

Neil said: “I’m pleased to be continuing my career journey and growth with BHP at such a busy and exciting time for the firm. Through my role as a Responsible Individual, I look forward to working closely and supporting clients on their journeys, as well as continuing to help coach and support my colleagues.”

Nicola said: “I am extremely proud to have achieved this promotion at BHP. A Responsible Individual role was always something I personally wanted to achieve in my career. BHP has given me the support and opportunity to do this, and I am looking forward to taking on new responsibilities and putting pen to paper on audit reports.”

These promotions top off a fantastic year for the BHP Charities team, who have recently topped the table for client service in the Charity Finance Audit Survey 2023 and scored 97% for charity expertise.

This year, BHP has been certified as a Great Place to Work® UK and appeared in the Top 5 of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2023™.