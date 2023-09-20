Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This latest intake is the second highest for BHP’s successful training programme, which provides those looking to break into the finance industry with the chance to gain hands-on experience while studying for a professional qualification.

It follows a record-breaking year in 2022, which saw 46 new trainees join the business and underlines BHP’s commitment to continuing to invest in future talent and career development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this latest intake, BHP has now invested in 134 trainees in the last three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BHP new trainees

Since joining the business, many have remained with BHP and further developed their skills to become integral parts of the team. These include Ellie Dignam who joined the firm in 2012 to work towards her ACA qualification. She has developed to become Chief Digital and Efficiency Officer and is the youngest person ever to have been promoted to the Partner group at BHP.

The latest group of trainees cover a range of disciplines and span BHP’s entire network of offices, which include Chesterfield, Sheffield, Leeds, York, and Cleckheaton. In total BHP has appointed 21 graduates, 12 non-graduates, and 11 placement students*.

Karen Arch, Director of People at BHP, said: “At BHP, we’re passionate about nurturing and developing the skills of young professionals looking to break through and leave their mark on the finance industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With each intake of trainees, we’re also improving our own workforce by widening our blend of skills, expertise, and personality. These new recruits will bring many benefits, perspectives and added value to our clients.

“Being certified as a Great Place to Work® and rated as one of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies to Work For, we pride ourselves on being a supportive workplace that always keeps the wellbeing and future success of our people at the forefront.”