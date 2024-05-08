Better community makers: Derbyshire developer leading the way in social value with new appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Abdul Mozzamdar, 42, from Solihull, joined Morro Partnerships as Head of Social Value and Early Careers, earlier this year to support the vision in becoming better community makers and better people makers.

With over 20 years’ experience, Abdul brings an extensive amount of expertise working within the social value space and construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since his appointment, Abdul has been an integral part of Morro’s operations, making significant progress to ensure new homes projects are delivering on social value through meaningful employment and training opportunities, community engagement, staff volunteering and more.

Abdul Mozzamdar (right) pictured at a speed meeting event.

Abdul has produced strategic design and operational delivery of corporate social responsibility targets for several clients and key stakeholder partners, while providing future generations with career opportunities on site and in the office environment at Morro.

Abdul said: “To deliver on social value and give back to the places we work and play in, we must be approachable, personable and empathetic.

“From my first meetings with Morro, I knew I was walking into a culture that embodied exactly that, one that would allow me to thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking at other employees and the happiness within the workforce helped me to understand that and knowing that Morro is not just about building houses, but improving communities too, was incredible.”

In the last two months, Abdul has helped accelerate two of Morro’s apprentices, one of which is progressing into a clear career path into site management, with the other set to be a qualified carpenter in the company’s supply chain.

With Abdul’s support and guidance, all Morro apprentices are now projected to complete their apprenticeship standards by Summer 2024, with an emphasis placed on recruiting the next cohort for the following academic year through a clear strategy with defined progression routes across site, technical and corporate areas of the business.

On the impact of targeting social value and early career as a business, Abdul added: “Education is key – the industry has an aging workforce, with many highly-skilled workers retiring and those skills not being replaced, so emphasising early careers routes into employment is paramount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In recent years, we have been deprived of a significant portion of talent supply from overseas, so bringing as many people as possible into that pool of excellence in the industry is incredibly rewarding.

“Diversifying our personnel can help bring fresh perspectives to tasks, fill vital skills gaps, and bring people into the industry who may otherwise end up elsewhere.”