Belper stylists shortlisted for two top hairdressing accolades

Two stylists from French & Ivi in Belper have been shortlisted for two titles at HJ’s 2024 British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

Tracey Ann Smith and Poppy Goodwin have finalised with a joint entry for the Schwarzkopf Professional British Colour Technician of the Year category and Tracey Ann is also in the running for Midlands Hairdresser of the Year.

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Awards which honour the most exciting talents from across the UK and are the most coveted trophies in hairdressing. Recognising outstanding creative and technical skill, the event features ten regional categories, as well as nine specialist awards including Afro, Men’s and Avant Garde. The evening culminates with the announcement of the British Hairdresser of the Year*, arguably the industry’s greatest accolade.

Judged anonymously by over 100 leading hairdressers (including celebrity stylists, session stylists, salon owners, previous winners and Hall of Fame** members), winners are set to be announced at a red-carpet ceremony on Monday 25th November at Grosvenor House, a JW Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Tracey and Poppy.

Tracey Ann and Poppy made the shortlist having submitted four photographic images per category showcasing their most creative and technical hair work. The final round of judging takes place this October and requires finalists to submit a further four images, making a complete collection of eight. Both stages of judging are independently audited and verified.

‘Reaching the finals feels incredible – we’re over the moon!’ says Tracey Ann. ‘The standard of entries is always so impressive so it’s a real ‘pinch me’ moment to have made it this far. We love producing collections which show what we’re about as stylists and colourists and I hope the judges will recognise the passion and personality behind our work.’

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: ‘The past forty years have seen us celebrate the most exciting and creative individuals working within this fantastic industry. Four decades on, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to recognise excellence, passion and technical ability, and it is a privilege to honour those who are excelling in their field. Tracey Ann and Poppy have demonstrated a level of skill, expertise and precision that is to be admired and they should be applauded for this remarkable achievement.’

Schwarzkopf Professional has been the sole sponsor of the event since its launch. Julian Crane, General Manager for Henkel Beauty Care Professional UK & Ireland, says: ‘Schwarzkopf Professional is honoured to have supported this prestigious event for the past forty years and it is a privilege to reflect on the talent that has graced our stage and lifted a trophy. This year’s finalists are no exception, showcasing work which epitomises the qualities that make British hairdressing so revered. I am delighted to see their skill and expertise acknowledged and look forward to announcing the winners this November.’

Midlands Hairdresser of the Year.

HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2024, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional