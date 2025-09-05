Belper development site with planning consent for senior living units up for auction
SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, has been appointed to sell the freehold site, which is located off Derwent Street next to Belper’s Ada Belfield Centre and library. The auction will take place via a live-streamed online event on 25 September.
Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “Belper has a strong appeal for the growing over-55s market thanks to its thriving and attractive town centre, excellent rail and road links and proximity to the Peak District and attractions like Chatsworth House.
“It’s also at the heart of the iconic Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site and close to cities like Nottingham and Derby.”
He added: “This site offers developers and investors a rare ready-to-build opportunity to meet the quickly rising demand for senior living accommodation in what is a highly desirable area.”
