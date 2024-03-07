Belper care home honoured with prestigious national award
This independent accolade, awarded by carehome.co.uk, is based on heartfelt reviews from residents, their families, and friends, highlighting the exceptional care and support provided across its portfolio of care homes. With an impressive overall score of 9.6 out of 10, Aurem Care stands out for its commitment to excellence in care, compassion, and resident well-being.
The Top 20 Mid-Sized Care Group Award for Aurem Care is a testament to the outstanding service and dedication demonstrated by the staff at Kilburn, who go above and beyond to ensure the highest standards of care for every resident. Reviews from family members and residents themselves paint a vivid picture of a caring, attentive, and supportive environment, where individual needs are met with kindness and professionalism.
One family member shared ‘Very well-run nursing home, they take good care of my grandmother and support her and her needs. She’s settled in very well with the nurse's help and support and her health has improved since her arrival in May of 2023.’
Leah Marsh, chief executive of Aurem Care, expressed her pride in receiving the award, saying: "We are deeply honoured to be recognised for our dedication to providing the highest quality care. This award, which is all the more gratifying because it is based on the experiences of our residents and their families and friends, is a reflection of hard work and the loving, compassionate environment created for our residents every day. We are committed to maintaining these high standards and continuing to make a positive difference in the lives of those we care for."Kilburn manager Amy Weston said: “This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team at Kilburn, who go above and beyond every single day. We’re also grateful for the support we receive from the company, which enables us to deliver the highest quality of care.”