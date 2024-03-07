Belper care home honoured with prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This independent accolade, awarded by carehome.co.uk, is based on heartfelt reviews from residents, their families, and friends, highlighting the exceptional care and support provided across its portfolio of care homes. With an impressive overall score of 9.6 out of 10, Aurem Care stands out for its commitment to excellence in care, compassion, and resident well-being.

The Top 20 Mid-Sized Care Group Award for Aurem Care is a testament to the outstanding service and dedication demonstrated by the staff at Kilburn, who go above and beyond to ensure the highest standards of care for every resident. Reviews from family members and residents themselves paint a vivid picture of a caring, attentive, and supportive environment, where individual needs are met with kindness and professionalism.

One family member shared ‘Very well-run nursing home, they take good care of my grandmother and support her and her needs. She’s settled in very well with the nurse's help and support and her health has improved since her arrival in May of 2023.’

Staff and residents celebrate the award