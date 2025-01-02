Belper building firm awarded major church refurbishment project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-owned Belper building firm has won a major contract to refurbish an historic church near Nottingham.

Derwent Valley Construction will start work in February on a £2m project to redevelop the sanctuary at Beeston Methodist Church (BMC).

Company director Darren Allsebrook said: “Company director Darren Allsebrook said: “Being awarded the role of Principal Contractor for this project further solidifies Derwent Valley Construction’s reputation as a trusted and dependable partner in the construction industry. Renowned for our professionalism, quality craftsmanship, and timely project completion, we are excited to break ground and are dedicated to ensuring this project is a resounding success for the people of Beeston and its surrounding areas.”

BMC was created in 2014 when the congregations of four Methodist churches in the Beeston and Chilwell area amalgamated to form a single church, based in a distinctive building with a 110ft spire – the tallest structure in the town.

Detailed proposals were put forward in 2021. Since then, costs have increased by about £1m. So, savings had to be made.

Chris Bridges, chairman of the BMC Redevelopment Group, is thrilled that the revised scheme has received the go-ahead from the church trustees.

“Despite a scope reduction, the specification of the project still achieves all the aims of the original vision – a church that is new, or substantially new, to all members. The space, which community groups will be able to hire, will be bright, flexible, accessible and environmentally friendly. We want to bring Beeston into the heart of BMC and take BMC into the heart of Beeston”.

The project will deliver:

*A bright, flexible and accessible space for worship and community use

*A new roof

*Removal of the side galleries and pews

*A flat church floor and improved access inside and outside to help people with mobility problems

*A new, more energy-efficient heating system

*New audio visual and lighting systems

*Renovation of the impressive pipe organ, presented to the church when it was built in 1902

Dr Bridges said: “We are fortunate that more than three quarters of the funds for the project have already been raised. So far, members of the church and the local community have contributed more than £220,000 through generous gifts and fundraising events.

“We plan to bridge the remaining shortfall by further fundraising and applying to charities and trusts for grants”.

Repairs have already been undertaken on the spire and further work is planned.