Belmont Mower Centre moves to Chesterfield – still here to keep your garden in shape
While the location is new, the team you know remains. Greg, John, and Darren are still here, offering the same trusted expertise and friendly service, now joined by Laszlo, the new showroom manager.
The Chesterfield site offers a wide range of lawnmowers, robotics, and horticultural machinery, plus collection and delivery services to make repairs and maintenance easier than ever.
“We’ve had a great start in Chesterfield,” says Laszlo. “It’s been wonderful welcoming old customers and meeting new ones — and there’s still time to get your machinery serviced before the end of the season.”
Visit the team at Whittington Way, Old Whittington, S41 9AG, call 01246 605125, email [email protected], or see www.greenstripe.net for more.