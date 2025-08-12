Belmont Mower Centre moves to Chesterfield – still here to keep your garden in shape

Belmont Mower Centre, a trusted name for lawnmowers and garden machinery, has moved from Belmont to a new home in Whittington Moor, Chesterfield after being acquired by Greenstripe Innovations in May. If you’re looking for somewhere to get your garden machinery serviced this year — or need new equipment — the same friendly team is ready to help.

While the location is new, the team you know remains. Greg, John, and Darren are still here, offering the same trusted expertise and friendly service, now joined by Laszlo, the new showroom manager.

The Chesterfield site offers a wide range of lawnmowers, robotics, and horticultural machinery, plus collection and delivery services to make repairs and maintenance easier than ever.

“We’ve had a great start in Chesterfield,” says Laszlo. “It’s been wonderful welcoming old customers and meeting new ones — and there’s still time to get your machinery serviced before the end of the season.”

Visit the team at Whittington Way, Old Whittington, S41 9AG, call 01246 605125, email [email protected], or see www.greenstripe.net for more.