Belmont Mower Centre moves to Chesterfield – still here to keep your garden in shape

By Greenstripe Innovations
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 15:20 BST
Belmont Mower Centre, a trusted name for lawnmowers and garden machinery, has moved from Belmont to a new home in Whittington Moor, Chesterfield after being acquired by Greenstripe Innovations in May. If you’re looking for somewhere to get your garden machinery serviced this year — or need new equipment — the same friendly team is ready to help.

If you’re looking for somewhere to get your lawnmower or garden machinery serviced this year — or need new equipment to keep your garden at its best — you might like to know that Belmont Mower Centre has a new home.

In May, the well-known mower and horticultural machinery specialists were acquired by Greenstripe Innovations and moved from their former Belmont site to Whittington Moor in Chesterfield.

While the location is new, the team you know remains. Greg, John, and Darren are still here, offering the same trusted expertise and friendly service, now joined by Laszlo, the new showroom manager.

The Chesterfield site offers a wide range of lawnmowers, robotics, and horticultural machinery, plus collection and delivery services to make repairs and maintenance easier than ever.

“We’ve had a great start in Chesterfield,” says Laszlo. “It’s been wonderful welcoming old customers and meeting new ones — and there’s still time to get your machinery serviced before the end of the season.”

Darren – expert servicing with years of Belmont experience.

Darren – expert servicing with years of Belmont experience.

Our new Chesterfield showroom – full of lawnmowers, robotics, and horticultural machinery.

Our new Chesterfield showroom – full of lawnmowers, robotics, and horticultural machinery.

Everything you need to keep your garden in great shape.

Everything you need to keep your garden in great shape.

From ride-ons to robotics – we’ve got it all under one roof.

From ride-ons to robotics – we've got it all under one roof.

