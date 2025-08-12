Belmont Mower Centre moves to Chesterfield – still here to keep your garden in shape

If you’re looking for somewhere to get your lawnmower or garden machinery serviced this year — or need new equipment to keep your garden at its best — you might like to know that Belmont Mower Centre has a new home.

In May, the well-known mower and horticultural machinery specialists were acquired by Greenstripe Innovations and moved from their former Belmont site to Whittington Moor in Chesterfield.

While the location is new, the team you know remains. Greg, John, and Darren are still here, offering the same trusted expertise and friendly service, now joined by Laszlo, the new showroom manager.

The Chesterfield site offers a wide range of lawnmowers, robotics, and horticultural machinery, plus collection and delivery services to make repairs and maintenance easier than ever.

“We’ve had a great start in Chesterfield,” says Laszlo. “It’s been wonderful welcoming old customers and meeting new ones — and there’s still time to get your machinery serviced before the end of the season.”

1 . Contributed Darren – expert servicing with years of Belmont experience. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Our new Chesterfield showroom – full of lawnmowers, robotics, and horticultural machinery. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Everything you need to keep your garden in great shape. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed From ride-ons to robotics – we’ve got it all under one roof. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales