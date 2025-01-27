Belmayne secures professional recognition of skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dronfield-based financial planners, Belmayne, are among the latest to receive national endorsement of their expertise and professionalism.

The independent partnership has been awarded CISI Chartered Firm™ status by educational charity and financial services professional body, the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments (CISI).

The accreditation identifies firms that are committed to upholding the highest levels of ethical and professional standards. To become a CISI Chartered Firm™, Belmayne had to ensure its entire board and its financial planners are CISI members and that its core values and business practises align with the organisation’s code of conduct.

Martin Birch, Belmayne’s managing partner, said: “We hope achieving CISI Chartered Firm™ status gives existing and future clients the confidence that we will always put their interests first. It reinforces our efforts to deliver the very best service and demonstrates the importance we place on professional development, ensuring our entire team operates at the highest standards of knowledge, skill and behaviour.”

Belmayne managing partner, Martin Birch, with the firm's CISI certification.

Belmayne is now listed among other CISI Chartered Firm™ businesses, enabling consumers to identify reputable financial planners. The firm also holds the Chartered Insurance Institute’s (CII) Corporate Chartered status, along with membership of the Financial Vulnerability Charter and Consumer Duty Alliance.