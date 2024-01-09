Belmayne partner secures double award nomination

A partner at Dronfield-based independent financial planners, Belmayne, has been shortlisted for two regional leadership awards, recognising his ability to bring out the best in others.

Martin Birch is in the running for Mentor of the Year and Professional Services Leader at the East Midlands Leadership Awards, which will be held in March.

Chartered financial planner, Martin, joined Belmayne seven years ago and has made a substantial personal contribution to the growth of the firm. He now operates a waiting list such is his popularity with clients. He has mentored his assistant, Melanie Shaw, through the journey to become a qualified planner and is primarily responsible for the firm’s marketing and business development, recruiting a number of established advisors.

The Leadership Awards, organised by The Business Desk, are being judged by previous winners and key members of the regional business community. This year’s victors will be announced at a special ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza in Nottingham on March 14, where one will also be crowned overall Leader of the Year.

Belmayne partner, Martin Birch

Martin said: “It is an absolute honour to be shortlisted in two categories at this year’s Leadership Awards and I am thrilled to be representing Belmayne and the amazing people with whom I work. My aim has always been to forge a strong, close-knit team that can drive the firm forward. By creating an environment in which everyone can thrive, we are attracting a growing number of very satisfied clients.”