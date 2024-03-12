Belmayne launches charity walk to mark anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of ten from the Derbyshire-based firm will be swapping their spreadsheets for walking shoes in a bid to raise money for the Belmayne Foundation’s annual charities.

Taking place on Friday June 7, the charity walk will start and finish at the Blue Stoops in the centre of Dronfield and encompass the outlying villages of Holmesfield, Apperknowle and Unstone.

Belmayne is inviting local clients, professional partners and residents to join some or all of the walk and help its team raise much needed funds for Edale Mountain Rescue and Derbyshire Carers Association.

Belmayne's Tracy Knight (centre right) with her colleagues preparing for their 20-mile charity walk.

Belmayne’s administration manager, Tracy Knight, is organising the event. She said: “2024 marks a milestone in the firm’s history and what better way to celebrate it than to walk a mile for each year through the beautiful countryside that surrounds Dronfield.

"We are all hard at work training for the event and we hope our friends, clients and colleagues will show their support by giving generously to our chosen charities. Hopefully we won’t need the services of Edale Mountain Rescue!”

The Belmayne Foundation was established in 2019 to raise funds for small local charities that support health and wellbeing and provide relief to those in need. So far, almost £44,000 has been donated to organisations working across North Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

To sponsor Belmayne’s 20-mile charity walk, visit: https://gofund.me/c0e074c0 or to take part, email: [email protected].