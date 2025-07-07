Belmayne extends planning team to drive expansion

Dronfield-based Belmayne is welcoming another experienced financial planner to its team, who will be focusing on developing the firm’s reach into neighbouring Sheffield.

The independent financial planners have appointed Alex Napier to build a strong presence in the city and highlight their commitment to providing first class client services.

Alex joins Belmayne after almost five years at a Sheffield-based advisory firm. He has experience in property and wills and trusts matters, and specialises in handling complex client situations, particularly those that may require the support of other experts.

Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens, said: “We are in the process of executing an ambitious growth strategy and Alex will be central to our push into Sheffield. He already has an excellent reputation locally and is well connected with other professionals. He has all the qualities we look for in a financial adviser and is a great fit for our expanding team, proving popular with clients and colleagues alike.”

Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens (right), welcomes financial planner, Alex Napier, to the firm.

Alex began his career in financial services in 2010 and has been providing advice for more than a decade. He added: “I am thrilled to be part of a team with such a high level of expertise and Belmayne’s reputation for client care was a real draw. As the firm is directly authorised, we can honestly say the advice we provide is independent, allowing me to truly sit on the same side of the table as clients.”

For more information about the career opportunities available at Belmayne, or its wide range of financial planning services, telephone (01246) 298181, visit www.belmayne-ifa.com or follow the firm on X, @belmayneifa.