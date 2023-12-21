Dronfield-based financial planners, Belmayne, are thanking local residents who have donated more than ever before to homelessness charity, Pathways of Chesterfield.

The independent firm has been acting as a donation station for Pathways, collecting provisions that will help make winter less bleak for people on the streets and in temporary or transient accommodation.

Throughout December, Belmayne’s staff and the people of Dronfield have been bringing food, water, warm clothing and toiletries to its Chesterfield Road office, which partner, Jon Stevens, who has coordinated the appeal, has delivered to Pathways’ Chesterfield headquarters.

Jon said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from the Dronfield community this year and we can’t thank everyone enough for their generous donations. We were especially pleased to meet a young man called Reuben who brought in a bag of food items bought with his pocket money. His selfless actions made our efforts feel even more worthwhile.”

Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens, with donations collected by the firm for Pathways of Chesterfield.

Whilst Belmayne has now closed its doors to donations, Pathways is still pleased to accept them at its 120 Saltergate, Chesterfield address on weekdays 1-4pm. Alternative arrangements can be made by calling the charity on (01246) 498204, or visiting: www.pathwaysofchesterfield.co.uk

Laura Roberts, office manager at Pathways of Chesterfield, added: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who donates to our appeal and particularly to Belmayne for their continued support and practical assistance. They have really boosted the stock we hold over Christmas and I can guarantee it will all be put to very good use.”