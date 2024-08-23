Belmayne backed cricketers Hit Competition for Six

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dronfield-based financial planners, Belmayne, are celebrating the success of one of the local grassroots sports teams they support.

The independent Derbyshire firm sponsors Hundall Cricket Club’s under 11s team, which has been crowned champions of the Ben Jessop Sheffield and District Junior League, Division 3B.

Belmayne financial planner, Andrew Boulton, whose son and wife both play for Hundall Cricket Club, said: “The under 11s had a fabulous season and my colleagues at Belmayne and I are very proud of their achievements. The club is extremely welcoming and has a really inclusive approach, looking after everyone interested and involved in cricket, young and old. It is great to see their hard work and dedication pay off!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the 12 league matches Hundall under 11s played, they lost only one, finishing the season with 33 points, six ahead of their nearest rivals, Thorncliffe and Wentworth under 11s.

Hundall Cricket Club's league-winning under 11s team.

Lucy Gray, Hundall Cricket Club’s junior coordinator, added: “Our under 11s played brilliantly and really enjoyed the season. Grassroots cricket is key to the development of the game and we couldn’t do it without local businesses like Belmayne. Their commitment to the Dronfield community is fantastic and we’re very grateful for their support.”

Hundall Cricket Club is based in the small village of Hundall, on the outskirts of Dronfield. It welcomes juniors from nine to 15 years old, who are mentored by qualified, experienced coaches. Young players are needed to join the under 11s team and new members of all ages are always welcome. For more information, email: [email protected]

Belmayne supports a number of local grassroots sports team, as part of its charity and community work in the Dronfield area. For more information about its wide range of financial planning services, telephone (01246) 298181, visit www.belmayne-ifa.com or follow the firm on X, @belmayneifa.