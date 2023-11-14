Belmayne Appeals for Donations to Homeless
The independent firm is inviting local residents to drop off provisions from the following list for the charity at its Sheffield Road office, which it will deliver in time for Christmas.
Donations to be passed onto Pathways must be with Belmayne by Wednesday December 13 and can comprise any of the following:
· Food that can be prepared with a kettle, such as noodles and Cup-a-Soup
· Snacks – crisps, cereal bars, biscuits, chocolate, etc.
· Bottles of water
· Warm clothing – jeans, joggers, t-shirts, jumpers, sweatshirts, coats (male and female)
· New underwear and socks (male and female)
· Practical shoes, trainers, boots
· Hats, gloves and scarves
· Rucksacks
· Sleeping bags
· Small tents
· Toiletries – shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, shower gel
Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens, is coordinating the collection. He said: “Pathways relies on donations from the public to keep the people who use its services fed and warm, particularly in the harsh winter months.
"We’ve had an excellent response to our appeal in previous years and we hope the Dronfield community will get behind us again. By investing a little time and effort, we can help make Christmas less bleak for those who sleep on the streets.”
Pathways is also pleased to accept donations at its 106 Saltergate, Chesterfield address on weekdays between 10am and 3pm. Alternative arrangements can be made by calling the charity on (01246) 498204, or visiting: www.pathwaysofchesterfield.co.uk.
Laura Roberts, office manager at Pathways of Chesterfield, added: “We appreciate we have a big wish list, but every single item we receive is put to good use. We are extremely grateful to everyone who donates to our appeal and particularly to Belmayne for their continued support and practical assistance.”
To find out more about Belmayne’s work with local charities, telephone (01246) 298181, visit www.belmayne-ifa.com or follow the firm on Twitter, @belmayneifa.