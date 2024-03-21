Belmayne adviser ranked among UK's Top Rated
Cathy Smith features in VouchedFor’s Top Rated Guide 2024, which was distributed in The Times earlier this month.
To qualify for inclusion in the guide, advisers must receive at least ten independently verified reviews on VouchedFor in the last 12 months, with a minimum average rating of four and a half stars out of five. Cathy received nothing but five-star reviews during this period.
Experienced financial planner, Cathy, joined Belmayne in 2020 and is consistently popular with clients from all walks of life, delivering the high levels of care for which the firm is renowned. All of her reviews on VouchedFor have been verified and 91% of users, who are not yet clients, said they had a positive first experience with her.
Cathy said: “I am thrilled to be granted VouchedFor’s Top Rated status. It is an important research tool for people looking for a new financial planner and makes it much easier to find someone they can have confidence in and trust to deliver good outcomes. I can’t thank my clients enough for the glowing reviews they have given me and I aim to continue building on this excellent feedback again this year.”
VouchedFor is an independent search tool for potential clients that allows them to find local professional financial advisers who match their personal requirements. The platform vets every adviser, ensuring they are authorised by the appropriate governing body and confirming key details, such as fees and qualifications.
To view Cathy Smith’s profile, visit https://www.vouchedfor.co.uk/financial-advisor-ifa/dronfield/024807-cathy-smith or to book a consultation, telephone (01246) 298181. For more information about the wide range of financial planning services offered by Belmayne, visit www.belmayne-ifa.com or follow the firm on X, @belmayneifa.