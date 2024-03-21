Belmayne adviser ranked among UK's Top Rated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cathy Smith features in VouchedFor’s Top Rated Guide 2024, which was distributed in The Times earlier this month.

To qualify for inclusion in the guide, advisers must receive at least ten independently verified reviews on VouchedFor in the last 12 months, with a minimum average rating of four and a half stars out of five. Cathy received nothing but five-star reviews during this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experienced financial planner, Cathy, joined Belmayne in 2020 and is consistently popular with clients from all walks of life, delivering the high levels of care for which the firm is renowned. All of her reviews on VouchedFor have been verified and 91% of users, who are not yet clients, said they had a positive first experience with her.

Belmayne's Top Rated financial planner, Cathy Smith.

Cathy said: “I am thrilled to be granted VouchedFor’s Top Rated status. It is an important research tool for people looking for a new financial planner and makes it much easier to find someone they can have confidence in and trust to deliver good outcomes. I can’t thank my clients enough for the glowing reviews they have given me and I aim to continue building on this excellent feedback again this year.”

VouchedFor is an independent search tool for potential clients that allows them to find local professional financial advisers who match their personal requirements. The platform vets every adviser, ensuring they are authorised by the appropriate governing body and confirming key details, such as fees and qualifications.