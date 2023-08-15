Bellway shows its support for local football in Chellaston

Bellway East Midlands, which is building new homes at Holbrook Park and The Meadows, helped AFC Chellaston create additional capacity for its tournament series – held between Saturday 10 June and Sunday 23 July – by funding the relocation of fencing surrounding a neighbouring field.

The housebuilder has also donated £300 to nearby Field Lane FC’s U10 girls for their 2023/24 match kits, after sponsoring the U8s mixed team with a £500 donation earlier this year.

Craig Price, Vice Chairman of AFC Chellaston, said: “We’ve been hosting big tournament events for the last seven years and this year we welcomed almost 220 teams and nearly 2500 players.

Debbie Newey, Bellway Sales Advisor, with Craig Price and Rob Cooke from AFC Chellaston

“It’s massive for the club that a big company such as Bellway agreed to pay the costs of relocating fencing to access additional free space so that we had the capacity to host the tournament.”

AFC Chellaston – which is based at Chellaston Park, off Snelsmoor Lane, next to Bellway’s Holbrook Park – was established in 1992 and has almost 60 teams ranging from U7s to adults.

Field Lane FC, which had teams competing in the AFC Chellaston tournament, plays its home games at Field Lane Community Centre, next to Bellway’s The Meadows in Boulton Moor.

Martin Broer, manager of Field Lane FC U8s mixed team and U10 girls, said: “Following Bellway’s donation to our U8s I thought I’d ask whether they could sponsor our U10 girls’ team and was delighted when they agreed.

Martin Broer Field Lane FC Manage with Field Lane FC U10 girls at the Chellaston Football Tournament

“We have really established a foundation with Bellway and as well as their commitment to our club, it’s great to see that they’re promoting grassroots football in the local community.”

Heidi Higgins, Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “With our developments in Boulton Moor and Chellaston, it’s important for us as a company to bring benefits to as many local people in the area as possible.