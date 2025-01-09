Beavis Morgan and Moorfields Advisory join Kinbrook Group to drive growth, backed by Blixt Investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beavis Morgan, specialists in accountancy, tax, and business advisory services, and Moorfields Advisory, leaders in restructuring, refinancing, and recovery, together with other Beavis Morgan group companies, are pleased to announce that they have joined the Kinbrook Group.

This milestone follows a strategic investment from private equity firm Blixt and marks a significant opportunity for growth, collaboration, and innovation.

Paul Jackson, Chairman, Beavis Morgan group, will represent the Beavis Morgan group and Moorfields Advisory on the Kinbrook Group Board. He will work alongside Damon Brain, CEO of Duncan & Toplis, and Nilesh Shah, Group Chair of Kinbrook, helping shape group strategy and direction.

This partnership unites Beavis Morgan’s expertise in London and the South East with Duncan & Toplis’ strong regional presence in The Midlands and East of England, creating a robust network of independent firms under the Kinbrook Group. Both businesses will continue to operate independently, retaining their leadership, teams, and trusted client relationships, while leveraging the resources and expertise of the wider group.

Commitment to People and Shared Values

At the heart of this partnership is a shared focus on fostering talent, developing teams, and delivering exceptional client solutions. Both Beavis Morgan and Duncan & Toplis are committed to investing in people, creating opportunities for professional growth and leadership development while maintaining their strong regional focus.

Paul Jackson, Chairman of Beavis Morgan, said:

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for Beavis Morgan to accelerate our growth strategy across London and the South East. Backed by Blixt’s investment and the strategic collaboration within Kinbrook, we can expand our presence, provide enhanced services to our clients, and create exciting opportunities for our teams to thrive. Together, we are building a sustainable, forward-thinking group that combines the independence and focus our clients value with the scale and resources of a national network.”

Growth Across London and the South East

As Kinbrook’s London and South East hub, Beavis Morgan will pursue targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its market presence and deepen its service offering. The strategy includes:

● Expanding specialist advisory capabilities to meet the evolving needs of SMEs, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals.

● Investing in talent through training, career development, and leadership opportunities.

● Pursuing acquisitions of complementary businesses to extend reach and deepen expertise.

Moorfields Advisory, a key part of the Beavis Morgan group, will focus on organic expansion, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted leader in restructuring and advisory solutions for businesses and individuals navigating financial challenges.

Vision for National Expansion

Supported by Blixt’s investment, Kinbrook plans to expand nationally by partnering with additional regional hubs, bringing together strong, independent businesses and combining regional depth with the resources of a united, cohesive group.

Nilesh Shah, Group Chair of Kinbrook, said:

“At Kinbrook, we invest in businesses that align with our vision for sustainable growth, and we are proud to support this partnership. Together, Beavis Morgan and Duncan & Toplis bring strong regional leadership, deep expertise, and a shared commitment to their people and clients. With Kinbrook as the platform, we look forward to creating lasting value for their people, clients, and communities.”

Looking Ahead

This collaboration positions Beavis Morgan and Moorfields Advisory for long-term, sustainable growth. By focusing on acquisitions, organic development, and investment in people, Beavis Morgan is poised to enhance its leadership in London and the South East while contributing to the Kinbrook Group’s national growth ambitions.

Damon Brain, CEO of Duncan & Toplis, commented:

“This is a partnership of like-minded people that share a vision for innovation and excellence. Together, we will create a group that supports professional development, enhances client solutions, and delivers exceptional value across the UK.”

Paul Jackson added:

“Joining Kinbrook is an exciting new chapter for Beavis Morgan. We are committed to retaining our independence and people-first approach while benefiting from the opportunities and resources this partnership brings. This is a moment of growth, opportunity, and continued success for our clients, teams, and communities.”

Carl Harring, CEO at Blixt, concluded:

“This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting ambitious businesses with the resources and strategic insight they need to grow and thrive. Beavis Morgan and Moorfields Advisory bring deep expertise, strong leadership, and a dedication to their people and clients that aligns perfectly with Kinbrook’s vision. Together with Duncan & Toplis, this collaboration creates a powerful platform for sustainable growth and innovation. We are excited to help shape the next chapter of their success and deliver lasting value for their people, clients, and communities.”

The deal with Blixt is subject to regulatory approval.