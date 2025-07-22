“Be positive, work hard and ask for help when you need it”: Young person gains skills to succeed through Amazon supported internship

A young person from Sawley has gained skills for future career success by taking part in one of the UK’s leading supported internship programmes at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Kegworth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported internships are structured work-based study programmes for young people aged 16 to 24 with Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) who have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) or equivalent.

The internships equip young people with the skills, experience and confidence they need to secure paid, meaningful employment. For young people with a learning disability and/or who are autistic, barriers to employment are particularly acute, with less than 5% of adults known to local authorities currently in paid employment across England, despite 86% wanting to work1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported internships at Amazon combine classroom education and practical work experience in a number of roles; all within an Amazon fulfilment centre, where items are stored, packed and shipped. Many young people who have completed a supported internship at Amazon have gone on to secure permanent roles at the company.

Gavin is among more than 80 people with SEND who will graduate from a supported internship this year.

Gavin Stephens is among more than 80 people with SEND who will graduate from a supported internship across 17 Amazon sites this year. He shared what he’s learned whilst working at Amazon to inspire others to take part in the programme.

Before joining the supported internship programme at Amazon, Gavin studied at St Andrew’s Academy in Derby. He then spent a year as a volunteer teaching assistant, teaching subjects like sports, maths and English, and joined Amazon as a supported intern in November 2024.

“Learning new skills and meeting people have been highlights from my time working in the pick, pack and receive departments,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin spoke about how regular check-ins with the wider team helped him to develop his confidence in the workplace.

Gavin has been offered a part-time job in the packing department at Amazon in Kegworth.

“My favourite part of the internship was speaking about what I’d accomplished at the end of each week,” he said.

“During my time in the packing department, I felt very understood. I also got on really well with one of the learning and development trainers Ryan. His support was great.”

What advice does Gavin have for others thinking about taking part in a supported internship?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My biggest piece of advice for anyone interested in a supported internship is to be positive, work hard and ask for help when you need it. The team here has been so supportive of my needs.”

When asked about his future, Gavin sees himself having a varied career.

“I would like to stay on with Amazon because I’ve enjoyed it here, but long-term I want to work with people with special needs,” he said.

Gavin has been offered a part-time job in the packing department at Amazon in Kegworth following completion of his supported internship and has now started employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin officially completed his supported internship at Amazon in June. His success was celebrated at a graduation ceremony at the Kegworth fulfilment centre, which was attended by his family and Amazon colleagues.

Speaking on the impact of the supported internship on Gavin, his mum, Lynne Kirk, added:

“He loves the job and the staff he works with. He's built new skills and made progress with his confidence. It has given him the tools to have been offered a job by Amazon. I believe with the support all round Gavin has been given during the internship, it has made it possible for him to shine in his job in packing. The reasonable adjustments and tailored contract given by Amazon have been hugely beneficial.”

The supported internship programme at Amazon was launched in 2021 in a bid to see more young people with SEND enter the workforce. It was expanded in 2023 through an ongoing partnership with national charity DFN Project Search. Since the launch of the programme, more than 160 young people have started a supported internship with Amazon, making the company one of the UK’s largest providers of supported internships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Matthews, CEO of DFN Project Search, said: “We are incredibly proud of Gavin and all those completing their supported internships this year. Each and every one of our interns graduating has shown that with the right support and opportunities, young people with a learning disability, who are autistic, or both, can thrive in the workplace.

“Our partnership with Amazon continues to open doors that might otherwise have been closed, proving that inclusive employment isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s good for business. Every success story like Gavin’s shows what is possible when we invest in the potential of our young people.”

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. The minimum starting pay for frontline operations employees is between £13.50 and £14.50 p/h, depending on location. For those with 36 months service, this is £13.75 and £14.75p/h, depending on location. This equates to an annual starting salary of between £28,080 and £30,160, depending on location, for full-time frontline employees across the country.

Amazon has invested £550m in increased pay for operations employees across the UK since 2022, representing a 35% increase in the hourly rate in just two years. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidized meals and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of Amazon’s company pension plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon employees can also take part in Amazon’s Career Choice programme, which covers up to 100% of tuition and fees for courses in high-demand fields, regardless of whether the participant proceeds to pursue a career at Amazon.

Amazon has been named as a ‘Top Employer UK 2025’ by the Top Employer Institute, for the second year in a row, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. This award recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and well-being of its employees. In addition to the UK accolade, Amazon has also been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for a third consecutive year.

In 2025, Amazon ranked in second place on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list — an annual list that identifies the most sought-after large companies to work for and grow your career in the UK. Using data from LinkedIn’s 900 million members, LinkedIn’s Top Companies list is designed to help professionals identify the best companies to grow their careers.

To apply for a supported internship programme with Amazon via DFN Project Search contact [email protected] ahead of the company’s September intake.