Barron McCann’s brand new Innovation Hub demonstrates the technology of tomorrow

A leading tech business has created a state-of-the-art innovation hub showcasing the most advanced technologies transforming the retail, stadium and hospitality sectors.

Barron McCann, which lists Pets at Home, Papa Johns and Iceland among its clients, has created the cutting-edge facility in its Derby headquarters where customers and partners can experience firsthand the technologies shaping the industry.

From loss prevention and smart checkouts to hospitality point-of-sale solutions, colleague safety measures and sustainable initiatives like EV chargers, the Hub highlights innovative solutions.

They are all designed to enhance customer experiences, boost operational efficiency and drive sustainability.

From left, Chairman Alan Watson, MD Scott Watson and Chief innovation Officer Craig Watson.

The Hub also strengthens Barron McCann’s partnership with schools and universities by creating opportunities for students to learn and use the very latest technologies.

Companies being showcased in the Hub include VoCoVo, leaders in wireless headset communication and specialists in WiFi solutions InCaptiv.

SML, which annually provides three billion radio frequency identification (RFID) tags to the retail sector, has a stand in the centre alongside Bizerba, innovators in hardware and software for the retail and logistics industries.

The Hub also features a working bar which is designed to showcase the technology delivered by Kappture, a pioneering software provider specialising in cloud-based Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) and mobile payment systems.

Gary Piper demonstrating the technology.

From the smart retail solutions such as automated checkouts to the networking and infrastructure cabling, the state of the art space was built by the company’s in-house specialists.

It also demonstrates the firm’s commitment to sustainability by incorporating the latest green technologies and promoting life cycle management and hardware recycling solutions.

The Innovation Hub was officially opened by Barron McCann’s Executive Chairman and Owner Alan Watson in front of representatives from many of the firm’s key partners and stakeholders, as well as key community associates - including the University of Derby and Derby County Community Trust.

Derby North MP Catherine Atkinson also enjoyed a tour of the centre after recently mentioning the company in a Westminster debate about IT in the retail sector.

From left, Barron McCann MD Scott Watson, Paul Moskwa from Kappture and Chloe Farmer from Barron McCann.

Barron McCann managing director Scott Watson said: “At Barron McCann, our people, customers and partners are at the heart of everything we do.

“The Innovation Hub enables our customers to experience the latest technologies and work closely with our partners to develop the perfect technology strategies for their businesses.

“It’s genuinely a space where ideas come to life and the future of technology takes shape.

“We are able to showcase our partner solutions and some of the homegrown Barron McCann services too, including our recently launched electric vehicle charging solutions.

“Seeing the latest innovations in one place and being able to discuss tailored strategies with experts is invaluable. The Hub is a space where collaboration meets innovation and where smarter, more efficient operations are demonstrated under one roof.

“We’re very proud of it.”