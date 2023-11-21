Barron McCann shortlisted for prestigious award for their work with retail giants Pets at Home

A growing local business has been shortlisted for a prestigious award for its work with a top British pet care business.

Technology company Barron McCann, headquartered in the Meteor Centre, Derby, has been supporting Pets at Home with the installation of technology solutions across the UK, to help store workers provide a practical and unique experience for pet owners.

They replaced more than 2,000 legacy chip and pin terminals at 456 sites during a 14-week period to streamline the customer experience, making it more efficient.

This work has led to the family-owned Barron McCann being shortlisted for the Best Retailer/Technology Supplier Relationship (UK) category, together with Pets at Home, in the Retail Tech Innovation Hub awards.

(from left) Harry Mee of Barron McCann with Mark Baird of Pets at Home and Gary Piper.

Winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony, which will take place at the Barbican Centre in London at the end of the month.

Gary Piper is the Sales Director for Barron McCann. He said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award, which reflects the strong relationship that we have with Pets at Home. It is testament to our commitment to delivering quality service through innovation and collaboration.

“I am genuinely excited about the relationship we have with Pets at Home and the key word in all we do is ‘collaboration’. Through the open and transparent approach from both parties, solutions and improvements become frictionless and we are growing a culture of celebrating joint success.”

Following the success of the chip and pin roll-out with Pets at Home, Barron McCann has since provided an ongoing Engineering maintenance support service for the terminals.

Mark Baird, Service Supplier Manager for Pets at Home, said: “Barron McCann are a valued partner of Pets at Home and we have built a relationship on trust and honesty.

“This gives us confidence when initiating projects such as the chip and pin roll-out, that we have a safe pair of hands to hit our timescales and react to issues when required.”

Barron McCann works with leading retail, hospitality, and leisure companies, and has more than 40 years’ experience in IT and technology.

Privately-owned by businessman Alan Watson, Barron McCann provides IT services to customers throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.