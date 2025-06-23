Barron McCann partners with University of Derby to offer industry experience

An award-winning tech company has provided marketing students with a chance to put their academic knowledge to the test with a real-world business challenge thanks to a collaboration with the university.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barron McCann, which provides the most advanced technologies to the retail, stadium and hospitality sectors across the UK and Europe, is working in partnership with the University of Derby.

The company, which lists Pets at Home, Papa Johns and Iceland among its clients, started its association with the university by giving MSc Marketing students a live business brief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership was spearheaded by Derby University alumni Chloé Farmer, now Head of Marketing & Communications at Barron McCann, alongside Barbara Tomasella, Senior Lecturer in Marketing and Programme Leader for MSc Marketing.

Students from Derby University

Together, they delivered multiple sessions to introduce students to Barron McCann’s business operations and marketing communication strategies, ensuring they had a comprehensive understanding of the company’s goals and challenges.

A group of 24 students completed the Integrated Marketing Communications module were then tasked with conducting an in-depth marketing audit and communications plan of Barron McCann.

Their research and strategic recommendations were then presented to a panel led by Chloé, alongside Sales Director Gary Piper and Projects Director Mike Farrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This collaboration has been an invaluable experience for both the students and our business,” said Chloé. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see aspiring marketers apply their skills to real-life scenarios, and their insights have provided us with fresh perspectives on our marketing approach. We’re proud to support future talent and strengthen the bridge between academia and industry.”

Derby University students at Barron McCann

The initiative demonstrates the tangible benefits of industry-academic partnerships and reflects the University’s commitment to equipping students with practical experience and industry-relevant skills while enabling local businesses to gain fresh perspectives on their marketing strategies.

Student Ellie Kibble worked with fellow students on the business challenge. She said: “It was a privilege to present our proposed integrated marketing communications strategy to Barron McCann as part of our Marketing Management Masters course.

“It gave us valuable experience into presenting proposals in a non-academic environment – thank you for the opportunity, Barron McCann.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the beginning of the year, the company, which is based at Derby’s Meteor Centre opened a state-of-the-art Innovation Hub where visitors can experience first-hand the technologies shaping industries.

Barbara Tomasella, Senior Lecturer at Derby Business School said: “We are delighted to partner with Barron McCann as industry partnerships are vital for preparing our marketing students to excel in their careers. The live brief that we most recently coordinated for my module "Integrated Marketing Communications in a Digital world" really allowed our students to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical application, giving them invaluable real-world experience in presenting their ideas and strategic solutions to Barron McCann senior management team.

“Such initiatives not only equip our students with the skills and confidence to enter the job market, but also inspire them to aim higher in their professional aspirations. We are proud also that Chloe Farmer, an alumni of our Programme, has made strides heading the marketing at BMC - such local collaborations make the marketing teaching of our programme really come to life.”

The Hub will strengthen Barron McCann’s partnership with schools and universities by creating opportunities for students to learn and use the very latest equipment.

The company remains committed to fostering strong industry-academic relationships and looks forward to future collaborations with the University of Derby.