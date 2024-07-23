Barron McCann announces a move into the EV market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading technology firm has announced that it is expanding into the electric vehicle charging industry pledging to support 99% charge point availability thanks to its existing field engineering capabilities.

Barron McCann, an independent provider of IT maintenance and installations for companies including Pets at Home, Iceland and Papa Johns, announced the expansion at the EV Summit this week.

The Midlands-based company, which was one of the official partners at the global conference, works across the retail, hospitality, leisure and public sectors where it provides round the clock managed support services and field service engineering.

The firm believes its 45 years of engineering expertise, coupled with a nationwide installation and maintenance staff, means the move into the EV sector is a natural extension of its offering.

Steve Smiling from Barron McCann

The company is in talks with EV charge point operators and original equipment manufacturers and expects to begin installation and maintenance works imminently.

It believes the company’s nationwide engineering response capabilities will bring an entirely new offering to the sector, utilising its extensive infrastructure already in place, allowing it to provide flexible maintenance plans.

With a 120,000 sq. ft warehousing and workshop facility in Derby, numerous nationwide forward stock locations and extensive logistics infrastructure the company can move thousands of parts around every month to support the venture.

Scott Watson, Managing Director at Barron McCann said: “Our mission is to drive a sustainable future through innovation and technology. One of the ways we are innovating is by expanding into the delivery of electric vehicle charge point repair and maintenance solutions.

“We are committed to supporting electric charge point operators to meet OZEV operational availability targets by providing them with our award-winning field maintenance services. Our four decades in business ensures we understand the criticality of achieving Service Level Agreements and returning faulty hardware to service within challenging timeframes.”

Ade Thomas, founder of the EV SUMMIT, said: “I am delighted to welcome Barron McCann as an official partner of this year's EV SUMMIT.

“Their commitment to driving a sustainable future through innovative EV charge point solutions aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we can accelerate the transition to emobility.”

The Barron McCann group of companies continues this period of substantial growth, now boasting a collective revenue well in excess of £40m and offering a diverse array of services.