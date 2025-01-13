Barn Farm Campsite, Birchover wins awards

ABBA Night!

We are pleased to announce we have been awarded the following certificates from Campsites.co.uk!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We would like to thank everyone for their support and positive comments.

Runner Up in Best Campsite category (2024)

Winner in Best Campsite (East Midlands) category (2024)

ABBA Night!

Winner in Best Family Campsite (East Midlands) category (2024)!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have also been included on this year's Outstanding Sites List 2024 by www.campsite.co.uk

This list highlights 150 of their best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those sites who offer their campers a reliably great holiday. www.campsites.co.uk/awards

Throughout Summer 2025 we will be hosting our Charity Fun Weekends, with live music, refreshments, stalls, activities and Bar - raising money for local charities. Please see the website/our facebook page for further details.