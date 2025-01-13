Barn Farm Campsite, Birchover wins awards

By Sandra Rimmer
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 16:08 BST
We are pleased to announce we have been awarded the following certificates from Campsites.co.uk!

We would like to thank everyone for their support and positive comments.

Runner Up in Best Campsite category (2024)

Winner in Best Campsite (East Midlands) category (2024)

Winner in Best Family Campsite (East Midlands) category (2024)!

We have also been included on this year's Outstanding Sites List 2024 by www.campsite.co.uk

This list highlights 150 of their best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those sites who offer their campers a reliably great holiday. www.campsites.co.uk/awards

Throughout Summer 2025 we will be hosting our Charity Fun Weekends, with live music, refreshments, stalls, activities and Bar - raising money for local charities. Please see the website/our facebook page for further details.

