Barn Farm Campsite, Birchover wins awards
We would like to thank everyone for their support and positive comments.
Runner Up in Best Campsite category (2024)
Winner in Best Campsite (East Midlands) category (2024)
Winner in Best Family Campsite (East Midlands) category (2024)!
We have also been included on this year's Outstanding Sites List 2024 by www.campsite.co.uk
This list highlights 150 of their best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those sites who offer their campers a reliably great holiday. www.campsites.co.uk/awards
Throughout Summer 2025 we will be hosting our Charity Fun Weekends, with live music, refreshments, stalls, activities and Bar - raising money for local charities. Please see the website/our facebook page for further details.