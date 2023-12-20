Banner Jones Solicitors celebrates 145 years supporting local people and businesses

More than 130 members of staff from Chesterfield-based Banner Jones came together earlier this month.

More than 130 members of staff from Chesterfield-based Banner Jones came together earlier this month for its annual celebration of achievements, and to mark the firm’s impressive 145th anniversary milestone.

The event, which took place at Chesterfield football ground on Friday, December 1st, saw CEO Simon Wright take to the stage to thank all of the employees from across the firm’s four locations for their contribution to the ongoing success of the business, and to pay tribute to those who also played a pivotal role in supporting organisations and individuals across the East Midlands in the past.

Focused on supporting its clients, championing the local communities it serves, and nurturing its staff, Banner Jones (then Jones Middleton) moved into its offices on Chesterfield’s Glumangate in 1878 and is quite possibly the oldest surviving business in the town today.

The firm’s friendly and caring legal experts guide individuals through difficult times including divorce, probate, employment issues and personal injury claims, as well as exciting times such as buying their first home.

It has invested heavily in its IT infrastructure to ensure it keeps up to date with the latest technologies, most recently introducing a client portal which sees significant time savings for both our staff and clients, improves the client experience, and ensures accurate and comprehensive data collection in line with compliance.

Over the years Banner Jones has supported numerous local charities by raising funds, including Ashgate and St Luke’s Hospice and The Samaritans, as well as participating in events such as Free Wills Month, Mission Christmas and the Kingsmill Toy Appeal, Banner Jones has a long-standing history of supporting great causes across the region.

As well as supporting the community, Banner Jones invests heavily in the health and wellbeing of the team, as well as their own personal and professional development.

The firm has a detailed and robust internal training programme, with nine trainee solicitors currently undertaking their Solicitor Training, two Apprentice Solicitors and various others working on CILEX qualifications, Licensed Conveyancer exams and legal diplomas.

15% of employees have been with the business for over 20 years, and eight for over 30 years! One such person is CEO Simon Wright, who undertook work experience with the firm aged 16 years old, before ultimately joining the firm in September 1987.

Commenting on the impressive milestone, Simon said: “The firm’s journey to date has been long and impressive and the ongoing development of its people and its IT infrastructure are continuing to make it a great place to work and, I believe, a great firm with which to do business.”