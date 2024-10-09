Banner Jones shortlisted at upcoming LawNet Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Announcement marks further recognition for firm’s residential property team

Banner Jones' Residential Property Team has been shortlisted for the prestigious LawNet Team of the Year Award, further cementing its position as a market leader with a client-focused approach, innovative solutions, and streamlined processes.

Handling over 3,000 new cases annually, and working across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire, the team is one of the most experienced in the region.

The award recognition coincides with various developments at the firm, including the ongoing development of its online ‘Flying Start’ portal which has revolutionised the conveyancing process for clients, enabling them to complete transactions online, often saving up to four weeks.

Banner Jones Solicitors.

This secure digital platform allows clients to handle necessary steps at their convenience, significantly speeding up onboarding and transaction times.

Additionally, Banner Jones has integrated AI into its Project Management System, automating property searches and expediting the production of reports for clients, further enhancing service delivery.

The firm has also introduced a compliance support service for estate agents, addressing their increasingly stringent compliance requirements particularly around ID verification and anti-money laundering regulations.

The team’s achievements have not gone unnoticed, with consecutive shortlisting for the Residential Property Team of the Year Award at the Sheffield & District Law Society Awards in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Following last month’s announcement of three strategic hires to meet growing demand, the team has also further strengthened its expertise, with Sarah Khatib, a solicitor with over 16 years of experience, joining as Director in the Chesterfield office, working closely with Richard Joy and Kate Skelton to enhance the team’s management and operations.

In the Sheffield office, paralegal Dana King and experienced Conveyancer Roberta Griffin-Pygott have also joined, bringing valuable skills to meet client needs.

Richard Joy, Head of Residential Property, said, "We’re thrilled to be recognised by LawNet. Our team is dedicated to exceeding client expectations through proactive communication, cutting-edge technology, and strong relationships with clients and estate agents. This shortlisting is a testament to the hard work and commitment of every team member who contributes to our continues success."

Banner Jones CEO, Simon Wright added, “Banner Jones are a proud member of LawNet a, group of firms that are committed to rigorous quality standards, best practice and client care. Being a part of LawNet means that we are connected to a network of over 4,500 lawyers across the UK, sharing their expertise and experience. Our clients therefore benefit from a superior legal service combining local knowledge and personal detail backed by a breadth of expertise comparable with the biggest law firms in the country.

“In order to maintain our membership, we are accredited with the internationally recognised ISO9001:2015 quality assurance standard. This involves regular, independent evaluation of our working practices and policies, across all of our departments.”

The LawNet Team of the Year Award winners will be announced at the annual LawNet Awards Ceremony later this year.