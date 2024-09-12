Banner Jones expands residential property department with three key appointments

Sarah Khatib joins the firm as a Director.

Banner Jones, a leading regional law firm, has significantly strengthened its Residential Property department with the addition of three new hires. This expansion supports the firm's ongoing efforts to enhance its service offering amidst a growing demand for residential property services.

The team welcomes Sarah Khatib, an experienced solicitor with over 16 years of expertise, who joins as a Director. Sarah will be based in the Chesterfield office, where she will work closely with Richard Joy and Kate Skelton to support the management and development of the residential property teams.

Her extensive knowledge will play a key role in advancing the firm's service delivery and operational processes in the firm’s key localities of Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

Sarah Khatib with Richard Joy

In addition to Sarah’s appointment, Banner Jones has also brought on board Dana King, a paralegal, and Roberta Griffin-Pygott, an experienced Conveyancer and Legal Executive, to the Residential Property department in Sheffield.

Both bring substantial experience and expertise that will further elevate the firm’s ability to meet client needs.

This strategic expansion follows a period of sustained demand for the firm’s residential property services. Over the past year alone, the Residential Property team has successfully handled more than 3000 new residential property matters. The new appointments are a direct response to increased demand in the property markets locally, ensuring that Banner Jones can continue to provide exceptional service to its growing client base.

Richard Joy, Head of Residential Property at Banner Jones, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Sarah, Dana, and Roberta to our teams in Chesterfield and Sheffield.

“Their combined experience will be instrumental in helping us continue to grow and meet the evolving needs of our clients. I am confident that their expertise will contribute significantly to the expansion of our services.”

Commenting on her new role, Sarah Khatib said, "I am excited to join Banner Jones at such a pivotal time. The firm's reputation for delivering excellent client service is well-known, and I look forward to working with the team to continue providing high-quality residential property services. The growing demand for our expertise presents an exciting opportunity to further develop the department, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success."

Banner Jones operates from offices in Chesterfield, Sheffield, Dronfield and Mansfield, serving clients across the region and the rest of England and Wales. They manage a range of property transactions including buying, selling, transfer of equity, re-mortgage, right to buy, help to buy and equity release.