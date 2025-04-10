Backing Derbyshire’s businesses: Maven Capital Partners hits major milestone for local SMEs

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

In February, the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II (MEIF II), marked a significant milestone, announcing its 100th investment deal just one year after the fund's launch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the latest recipients is Derbyshire-based CSEM Technologies, which secured £250,000 in debt finance through Maven Capital Partners, manager of the £46 million Debt Fund for the East and South East Midlands portion of the broader £400 million MEIF II programme. MEIF II aims to deliver much-needed funding to ambitious small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the Midlands, and several Derbyshire businesses are already reaping the benefits.

The launch of MEIF II comes at a pivotal time for the East Midlands economy, which is forecast to grow by 0.9% in 2025 — up from just 0.4% in 2023, according to PwC’s UK Economic Outlook. MEIF II is intended to contribute to this growth business potential, stimulating regional growth and supporting the next generation of innovators, manufacturers, and service providers over the next five years. Several Derbyshire-based firms have already benefited from the Fund, as it continues to play a role in local economic development.

Diverse group of businesses securing support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the UK’s most exciting businesses are emerging from Derbyshire and the wider East Midlands. From technology-led ventures to creative services and advanced manufacturing, there’s a palpable appetite for growth.

Recent beneficiaries that Maven has supported through MEIF II include Digital Urban, an innovative immersive technology business focused on urban regeneration who secured a £250,000 debt finance package. Furthermore, Maven’s 100th deal with MEIF II’s predecessor, MEIF I, was a £250,000 investment in Lemon & Lime Interiors, a Derbyshire-based home staging and interior design firm that has become a national name in property marketing. The funding is set to support the company’s growth plans, including team expansion and an enhanced service offering, as it scales across the UK. s

Taken together, these examples reflect the strength and diversity of enterprises across Derbyshire and the East Midlands. With support from initiatives like the MEIF II, a growing number of businesses are developing their capabilities, creating jobs, and contributing to the region’s economic resilience.

Supporting regional resilience

While the appetite for expansion across Derbyshire and the wider East Midlands is clear, access to finance remains one of the most significant challenges facing SMEs. Many are ready to innovate, scale, and enter new markets, but securing the right funding still remains a challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the British Business Bank’s Small Business Finance Markets Report 2025, the proportion of smaller firms using external finance declined to 43% in Q2 2024, down from 50% the previous year. The prevailing aversion to borrowing amongst SMEs, primarily due to high credit costs and perceived unfavourable terms, present barriers in accessing the finance required to drive regional progress. In addition, traditional lending routes often do not provide the flexibility or responsiveness required by SMEs.

Funds like MEIF II allow for more local engagement, with fund managers such as Maven working directly with SMEs to understand their requirements and long-term plans. By working closely with businesses, fund managers can better understand their specific needs and longer-term goals. This direct engagement is particularly valuable for SMEs that may not meet the criteria of mainstream lenders or that require more adaptable funding solutions.

In addition to individual funding support, initiatives like MEIF II are contributing to a broader shift in the investment landscape by increasing visibility of regional businesses and encouraging further interest from private and institutional investors as they scale.

Derbyshire has always been a place of industry, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit. With MEIF II still in its early stages, there are many more opportunities for Derbyshire businesses to benefit from this funding. Maven is actively looking to support SMEs across the country, from established firms planning to scale to ambitious newer businesses with strong growth potential and a clear strategic vision.