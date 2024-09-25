Awards recognition for talented young team at Longcliffe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three young Derbyshire employees have received industry recognition for their hard work for Longcliffe Quarries Ltd – an independent family-owned business which produces essential mineral products for use in a range of applications from animal feeds and glass to adhesives and roads.

James McDonald, Joe Wardman and Joe Gaeta have received highly commended commendation in the British Aggregates Association Young Talent Awards which were held in Harrogate, and which recognise exceptional contributions to their company and the wider industry.

James who lives in Ashbourne is a Systems Engineer and Electrical Team Leader, who started as a Saturday worker in 2012 and has since earned a 1st class degree in Electrical Engineering. His problem-solving abilities and leadership on major projects have been invaluable to Longcliffe’s ongoing success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matlock-based Joe Wardman, Processing Plant Team Leader, joined the company in December 2022. His managers noted that his ‘calmness under pressure and his quick adaptation to quarrying operations have been remarkable, taking on key responsibilities with a proactive attitude’.

L-R: Joe Gaeta,Joe Wardman,James McDonald;Paul Boustead, Longcliffe MD; Richard Clemmey, BAA Chair

HGV Technician and Team Leader Joe Gaeta, who lives in Buxton began as an apprentice in 2010, and returned to Longcliffe in 2019 after completing his apprenticeship. Joe’s strong leadership skills and dedication to keeping the company’s service schedules running smoothly are second to none.

Longcliffe Group Managing Director Paul Boustead said: “We are immensely proud of these individuals and their contributions to our ongoing success! This industry recognition is well deserved, and we look forward to seeing them continue to flourish in our organisation.”

At the same event the company’s quarries were also celebrated, with both Brassington Moor and Ryder Point Quarries chosen as runners-up for Quarry of the Year Award. This recognition reflects Longcliffe’s commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and the continuous improvement of health and safety practices across our sites.