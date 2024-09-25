Awards recognition for talented young team at Longcliffe
James McDonald, Joe Wardman and Joe Gaeta have received highly commended commendation in the British Aggregates Association Young Talent Awards which were held in Harrogate, and which recognise exceptional contributions to their company and the wider industry.
James who lives in Ashbourne is a Systems Engineer and Electrical Team Leader, who started as a Saturday worker in 2012 and has since earned a 1st class degree in Electrical Engineering. His problem-solving abilities and leadership on major projects have been invaluable to Longcliffe’s ongoing success.
Matlock-based Joe Wardman, Processing Plant Team Leader, joined the company in December 2022. His managers noted that his ‘calmness under pressure and his quick adaptation to quarrying operations have been remarkable, taking on key responsibilities with a proactive attitude’.
HGV Technician and Team Leader Joe Gaeta, who lives in Buxton began as an apprentice in 2010, and returned to Longcliffe in 2019 after completing his apprenticeship. Joe’s strong leadership skills and dedication to keeping the company’s service schedules running smoothly are second to none.
Longcliffe Group Managing Director Paul Boustead said: “We are immensely proud of these individuals and their contributions to our ongoing success! This industry recognition is well deserved, and we look forward to seeing them continue to flourish in our organisation.”
At the same event the company’s quarries were also celebrated, with both Brassington Moor and Ryder Point Quarries chosen as runners-up for Quarry of the Year Award. This recognition reflects Longcliffe’s commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and the continuous improvement of health and safety practices across our sites.
