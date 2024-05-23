Awarding-winning Chesterfield bar and restaurant expands into former Co-op department store building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield’s award-winning bar and restaurant, Bottle & Thyme, is expanding to bigger premises in the town centre later this year.

The family-owned and run business will relocate from its current premises on Knifesmithgate, where it has been based since 2017, to the flagship corner unit in the former Co-op department store on Elder Way.

The owner of Elder Way, Jomast, has agreed a 10-year lease on the 3,153 sq ft unit which also boasts an outdoor courtyard. The lease signing follows hot on the heels of the opening of Hotpod Yoga in Unit 7 of the prominent Elder Way regeneration scheme last month.

Bottle & Thyme is expected to relocate to the new site in August which will be triple the size of its current premises directly opposite Elder Way. Additional jobs will also be created at the business following the move.

In addition to the Elder Way unit, Bottle & Thyme owners Gavin and Hannah Grainger will also be retaining the Knifesmithgate premises following the move and have plans to develop it later in the year.

Excited to make the move, Gavin and Hannah said: “The new unit hugely increases the amount of space we currently have and gives us the opportunity to have separate areas for the bar, restaurant, and private functions, as well as outdoor space for dining and drinking.

“Chesterfield town centre does not have the type of venue that we will be creating at Elder Way. It’s a very exciting time. Having been based opposite Elder Way for seven years, we already know the location works well so to be able to move across the road into larger premises is excellent for us. I see what we are creating at Elder Way as a first step in our vision of a new leisure quarter for the town.”

Mark Hill, Jomast’s Commercial Property Director said: “I am delighted that Bottle & Thyme will become part of Elder Way. Hannah and Gavin share our vision to create a premier leisure and hospitality quarter in the heart of Chesterfield. Alongside Hotpod Yoga and Premier Inn our vision is coming to life and we are talking to a number of future potential tenants for this prestigious site.”

Gavin and Hannah Grainger inside the new unit at Elder Way

Work is now underway to transform both the frontage and interior of the unit as well as festoon light the outdoor courtyard area. Gavin added: “Although much larger, it’s important to us that we keep the feel of a smaller venue at Elder Way. We have many longstanding customers and we’re delighted the additional space means we will now be able to offer them everything we want to, as well as be dog friendly.”

The new private function area, known as The Glass Room, will cater for functions of up to 30 guests, Hannah explained: “Being located a short walk from the town hall, there is high demand for micro weddings. Word has already spread that we will be able to offer event space in the new unit at Elder Way and we have had a number of bookings.”

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see this family-run business go from strength to strength – building up a great following in the heart of Chesterfield, and now expanding into new, bigger premises on Elder Way, and expanding the size of their team. We wish Gavin and Hannah all the best in their new base – and also with their future plans for their existing building on Knifesmithgate.

“This is the second business to relocate to the redeveloped former Co-op building in recent months, and it’s great to see the momentum now building in this part of town. We look forward to welcoming more businesses to Elder Way in the future.

“It’s a fantastic and attractive town centre location, with the council’s recent investment elevating the space to create as key gateway into the heart of our historic town. This will link through to wider improvements across the town centre which are due to start in the summer, as part of our multi-million pound Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield scheme which will create more welcoming and better connected to spaces in which to shop, socialise and enjoy local events.”

In addition to the transformation of the former Co-op department store into seven street-level units and a Premier Inn by Jomast, the area has been further boosted by Chesterfield Borough Council’s £1 million public realm improvement scheme. In addition to the public realm improvements, Bottle & Thyme’s location on Knifesmithgate has enabled the business to benefit from the Premier Inn hotel located at Elder Way.

Hannah added: “Some guests enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner with us, with many returning to Bottle & Thyme every time they stay at the hotel. We’ve got to know many guests well over the years. The opening of Premier Inn on Elder Way in 2019 has and continues to make a positive impact on our business.”

