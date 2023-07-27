Derbyshire-based Miller Homes East Midlands is recognising the success of its quartet of site managers; Charlie Roberts, Lee Joyce, Richard Sargeson and Simon Wilson, who have been honoured with Quality Awards by the National House Building Council (NHBC) in the annual Pride in the Job Awards 2023.

The accolades place the four winners in the top five per cent of site managers across the country, with just 444 of the initial pool of 8,000 contenders going on to receive the prestigious Quality Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Roberts, senior site manager for the Kedleston Grange development in Allestree, said: “We have worked extremely hard as a team to meet the needs of Miller Homes customers at Kedleston Grange and to be recognised with this award, for the third year in a row for us at this development, is testament to that work, so I’m really pleased not only for myself but the entire team.”

Miller Homes’ NHBC award-winning site managers for 2023, in the Pride in the Job Quality Awards. Photo: SGB Photography

Senior site manager at Charters Gate in Castle Donington, Simon Wilson, who is a three times Pride in the Job winner, said: “Only a small percentage of site managers can say they’ve won an NHBC Pride in the Job Award, so the fact we have four winners this year in the East Midlands for Miller Homes is a brilliant result for everyone involved, and shows we are getting things right.”

Richard Sargeson, who has won his first NHBC award as site manager for Miller Homes at Orchard Park in Quorn, said: “True to its name, receiving a Quality Award represents a best-in-class approach to quality control on site, so being recognised for this demonstrates that we’re meeting the expectations we set for ourselves so we should be really proud of that.”

Lee Joyce, senior site manager for the Bluebell Croft in Ratby, Leicestershire, said: “It’s a privilege to help deliver this development with my team, so to top that off with what is my second NHBC award is really satisfying, and something I’ll cherish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller Homes had a total of eight winners of NHBC Quality Awards across the country, with half of those belonging to its East Midlands region.

The four site managers will now progress to the next stage of the NHBC’s competition, as judging begins for the regional Seal of Excellence awards, which are to be announced at a gala event later this year.

Tom Roberts, regional operations director for Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “Winning an NHBC Pride in the Job Award remains the highest accolade a site manager in our industry can achieve, so to have four winners within the East Midlands is a phenomenal feat, and we are all very proud and pleased for Charlie, Lee, Richard and Simon.

“Everyone at Miller Homes is now sending their best to the site managers ahead of the Seal of Excellence Awards later this year. We wish them all luck and hope they have a great time celebrating their success which is richly deserved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad