Award-winning marketing academy launches “break-out” AI learning summer special

Anna Hutton (left) and Claire MacDonald, whose Derbyshire-based training agency, The Marketing and Leadership Academy, has opened up its current Level 6 Diploma in Professional and Digital Marketing to give guest learners the chance to study its AI Marketing module.

A leading Midlands training academy is launching a break-out summer course to help marketing professionals get up to speed with the fast-moving world of AI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marketing and Leadership Academy – known as TMLA – will open up its current Level 6 Diploma in Professional and Digital Marketing to give guest learners the chance to study its AI Marketing module.

The move, which is being billed as a short bite-sized study opportunity for people who are unable to commit to the full course, is a new venture designed to share the academy’s expertise to a wider audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be run alongside another break-out course which will feature its Level 6 diploma’s module on Brand Proposition.

The launch of the new courses follows the academy’s acquisition by award-winning Derbyshire marketing agency MacMartin, which is based at Ednaston, near Ashbourne, last year.

TMLA is Derbyshire’s only independent training organisation to be accredited by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and it offers two core qualifications – its Level 6 Diploma and a Level 4 Certificate in Professional and Digital Marketing.

Its six-week AI module, which begins next month, will cover three main areas - using AI in marketing, assessing its organisational impact and ethical considerations and developing plans to keep abreast of the rapid advancements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be led by AI marketing expert and international speaker Martin Broadhurst.

The brand proposition course will look at different aspects of brand-building and brand management and will be led by Jessica Simpson, who has 25 years’ experience in marketing, working for major brands including Telstra and Suncorp.

All of the learning will take place in the evenings via Zoom and will be accompanied by comprehensive learning resources.

Founded by sisters Anna Hutton and Claire MacDonald in 2017, MacMartin specialises in creating science-backed behaviour change campaigns for a diverse range of clients in both the public and private sectors, including police forces and local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It acquired TMLA in a strategic move in order to form a partnership where MacMartin could benefit from having the latest marketing knowledge in-house, while TMLA students will be able to benefit from the real-world experience of the agency.

Claire said: “We’ve all seen how fast AI is reshaping marketing. Since taking over TMLA, it’s become even clearer - it’s no longer a ‘nice to have’, it’s essential, so if you’re not using it, you’re already behind.

“That’s why we’ve opened up our AI module to anyone, not just current learners, so they can study alongside our Level 6 cohort to get fully up to speed.

“We’ve also opened up access to our brand proposition module giving marketers the chance to boost their expertise without the commitment of the full qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An added bonus of joining either six-week module is that new learners will gain credits that can be put towards the full qualification if they choose to do it in the future.”

TMLA’s qualifications are tailored to individuals at any career stage, with the Level 4 courses designed for junior marketers and the Level 6 designed for more strategic marketers.

Claire added: “Both Anna and I are passionate about keeping our skills and knowledge up to date but so often we felt that the training we were being given was being led by people who either lacked real-world experience, or whose organisation wasn’t putting what it was teaching into practice.

“So, when the opportunity to acquire TMLA came up it felt like a good challenge for us to put our money where our mouth was and create a partnership where its students could rest assured that what they were learning was being applied in the real world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“TMLA has an excellent reputation and an incredible pass rate. Our tutors are at the top of the game in their respective field and we’re very excited about what the future holds.”

To find out more about the AI and brand proposition module as well as TMLA’s other courses visit www.tmla.co.uk