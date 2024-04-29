Award-winning HR and employment law firm Precept collaborates with University of Derby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Precept helped Masters students studying HR and business management to get to grips with disciplinary and grievance procedures.

Director Rob Tice led sessions on the topic, explaining the legalities and talking through a case study on sexual harassment in the workplace. He was accompanied by Michelle Whitworth, programme co-ordinator and a senior lecturer in business management.

“I ran through practical examples of what situations may arise in the workplace with students,” said Rob, “and we touched on the discrimination laws that we have here in the UK.

Students from the University of Derby welcomed Precept director Rob Tice for a practical lesson.

“It was good to give the students the opportunity to have a hands-on experience and it was great to create links with the University of Derby and future leaders.”

Michelle Whitworth says that linking up with local businesses, and the CIPD branch in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire – the voluntary organisation that supports and mentors professionals in the region– will benefit the students as they prepare to enter the world of work.

She said: “We have a lot of international students who, as well as getting used to living in our country, need to get to grips with UK laws.

“Rob was brilliant, and the students thoroughly enjoyed the sessions; I think they particularly liked the short scenario that Rob gave at the end of the three-hour session because it made it relatable to the topics that they had been covering in lessons.

“It is important to create connections with the community and linking with companies such as Precept and the local branch of the CIPD – of which Rob is on the committee – is important.”

Farzad Ostovari is a student at the University of Derby. He said: “The session delivered by Rob was practical and helped me to understand different aspects of business.

“It was insightful, and I really enjoyed it.”

Fellow student Olawale Orokunle added: “My journey as a HR professional has been significantly enriched by this engaging session from Rob. I’d also like to thank Michelle for giving us this opportunity.”

Precept hosts various events and webinars for business leaders throughout the year with the next event being on May 8. The topic is The New Era of Flexible Working which will cover the new changes to working arrangements which came into effect on April 1.