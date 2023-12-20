Award winning Derby entrepreneur launches innovative course to train local mums as sleep consultants

Daisy Ferns, a mum of two from Chellaston, has created a course teaching mums to set up their own businesses as sleep consultants.

Known locally for its award winning sleep training, her business Lavender Blue Sleep Consulting has now launched the Certificate in Responsive Sleep Training, a CPD accredited course allowing its students to practise as sleep consultants.

The Certificate comprises 12 modules on children’s sleep, covering the biology, psychology and culture of sleep, plus a huge range of sleep training methods that consultants can offer parents. Business operations, marketing and customer service are also covered in the 6 business modules - everything even a total beginner would need to start and grow a successful business. Created by Daisy Ferns, who has a degree in Psychology and Educational Development and has previously worked both as a teacher and in marketing and communications, the Certificate combines both online theory and practical case studies.

Daisy Ferns, founder of Lavender Blue Sleep Consulting

In addition to this, Ferns has supported dozens of local sleep deprived families, and hundreds more up and down the country. She regularly contributes as a parenting expert to publications such as The Mirror, Huffington Post and Women’s Health.

Daisy says “I’m thrilled to be launching the Certificate in Responsive Sleep Training. I’m on a mission to end unnecessary sleep deprivation for all families, and also for mums to experience the success and flexibility of running their own businesses.”

Laura Biddulph, a mum from Chesterfield, has enrolled in the course and is looking forward to helping the mums she’s met at baby groups. “Sleep has fascinated me since having my little one 9 months ago. It dominates so many conversations, from strangers in the supermarket to family members - every single one asking if he’s a good sleeper.” Laura currently works as a team leader in a quality control chemistry lab, testing drugs like Calpol to ensure they’re safe and fit for purpose. While she’s been on maternity leave the business has closed its doors and she’s been looking for an opportunity for “a better work life balance and much greater flexibility”

