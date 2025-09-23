Award win for Burton-on-Trent dog training business in SME Midlands Enterprise Awards

Lavender Garden Animal Services, a Burton-on-Trent–based dog training business, has been recognised at the SME Midlands Enterprise Awards 2025. Led by certified ethical dog trainer Sian Lawley-Rudd, the company was named “Best Compassionate Dog Training & Pet Care Provider 2025 – East Midlands.”

The awards, run by SME News, celebrate outstanding small and medium-sized businesses across the Midlands, highlighting organisations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and meaningful community impact.

Sian said: “This award means so much because it recognises my compassion-first, mental-health-aware approach to dog training. I support overwhelmed dog parents with ethical, science-based training that feels doable in real life, and I pair the practical tools with emotional support, so families can build calm, confident lives with their dogs. I’m incredibly proud of our clients and community who make this work possible.”

Over the past year, Sian has expanded her online training to reach dog parents beyond the local area, providing structured courses, step-by-step coaching, and mindset tools that go beyond simple information sharing. This blend of skills and support sits at the heart of Sian’s signature Dog Parent Path™ framework and underpins the recognition at this year’s awards.

Sian added: “Whether it’s puppies, teenage dogs, or rescue companions, my goal is calm, connection, and confidence, for both the dog and the human. Thank you to SME News for championing small businesses across the Midlands, and to every client who trusts me with their training journey.”

About Sian Lawley-Rudd:

Sian Lawley-Rudd is a multi-award-winning certified dog trainer and trauma-informed coach with over 5 years of professional experience, and host of The Mindful Dog Parent podcast. She helps overwhelmed dog parents build calmer, more connected relationships with their dogs, combining ethical, science-led training with her unique expertise in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of both ends of the lead. Known for her compassionate, practical approach, Sian has been featured in The Telegraph, Newsweek, and Kinship, and regularly provides expert commentary to national campaigns. You can find her at lavendergardenanimalservices.co.uk or on Instagram @lavendergardenanimalservices