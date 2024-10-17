Award nomination for digital agency thanks to outstanding growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A digital marketing agency where sales have doubled in the last 12 months has been shortlisted for an outstanding growth award.

Alphageek Digital was created by three friends during the pandemic and now employs 20 people, has an annual turnover of £1.2million and 50 clients based in four continents on its books.

The company, which is based in Friar Gate, has been named as a finalist in the East Midlands Chamber Awards, which celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals across the region.

To date Alphageek has created in excess of £50m in sales for its clients. During Black Friday it brought in revenue of just over £1.5m across just 10 of its clients, generating almost 800,000 engagements, nearly 195,000 clicks and more than 6,000 leads.

From left Alphageek Digital directors Kieran Flynn, Alex Mills and Art Lindop.

Earlier this year, the firm run by Art Lindop, Alex Mills and Kieran Flynn, beat off competition from across the UK to be shortlisted in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Managing director Art Lindop said: “We are incredibly honoured to be shortlisted for the East Midlands Chamber Award for Outstanding Growth.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients.

“Our growth has been fuelled by embracing the latest digital tools and our data led ethos, and this nomination highlights the success of that approach. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and are eager to continue driving innovation in the digital space.”

Although still only in their 20s, Art, Alex and Kieran have established a firm with a reputation for providing a whole range of digital marketing services including social media advertising, pay-per-click and content creation.

It works for a host of big-name companies across a range of industries, including Casio, NHS, G-Shock, Porsche and high-end sportswear firm HUUB.

Being shortlisted for the outstanding growth award underscores AlphaGeek Digital’s commitment to excellence, innovation and its continuous efforts to provide top-tier digital marketing services to its clients.

Art added: “We have a comprehensive growth plan for the next few years which is designed to drive substantial growth, enhance client satisfaction and continue to establish our company as a leader in the digital marketing industry.

“Of course, in digital marketing innovation is the currency of success and uncovering new opportunities and keeping a finger on the pulse of emerging trends and technologies, Alphageek is primed to seize the opportunities of tomorrow and shape the future of the industry.

“We are excited about the future and committed to achieving our ambitious goals.”