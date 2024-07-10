Award for best memorial keepsake jewellery
and live on Freeview channel 276
I recently attended a event at Shrigley Hall Hotel and spar, that was organised by Prestige Awards. I've recently been awarded best Memorial Jewellery Maker for the Central of England 2023/24. I was involved along with my little boy, in a photo shoot at Shrigley Hall and to give a short interview of what I do.
I felt truly honoured to receive this award and to know that my small business built from my own grief is helping others.
I can make all kinds of jewellery in gold and silver, using many different colours and semi precious stones such as the rare and beautiful Blue John Stone, Opals, and Whitby Jet.
I'm hoping this award will help me get my name out there more in the small business world, so I can help more people who have suffered loss. I know my items are not for everyone, but they mean the world to them who do love it.
Marshall Memories: marshall-memories.co.uk/services
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.