Award for best memorial keepsake jewellery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Made in the heart of Derbyshire, my memorial keepsake jewellery is made using all types of sentimental inclusions. The most popular are hair, ashes and breastmilk. These items keep loved ones and memories close always. I work with loved ones, pets and equines. I aim to bring great comfort to all who are suffering loss.

I recently attended a event at Shrigley Hall Hotel and spar, that was organised by Prestige Awards. I've recently been awarded best Memorial Jewellery Maker for the Central of England 2023/24. I was involved along with my little boy, in a photo shoot at Shrigley Hall and to give a short interview of what I do.

I felt truly honoured to receive this award and to know that my small business built from my own grief is helping others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I can make all kinds of jewellery in gold and silver, using many different colours and semi precious stones such as the rare and beautiful Blue John Stone, Opals, and Whitby Jet.

Me and m boy recieving my award