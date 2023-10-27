A.W. Lymn wins Family Business Accolade at 2023 regional awards

The funeral directors has a number of funeral homes in Derbyshire, including in Long Eaton and Ilkeston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the East Midlands leading independent funeral directors, A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, has celebrated success after scooping a prestigious accolade at a regional awards ceremony.

A.W. Lymn, which has funeral homes in Derbyshire including in Long Eaton and Ilkeston, took home the Family Business award at The Business Desk East Midlands Business Masters 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners were announced on Thursday, October 19, in front of a sell-out audience of 300 people at the Crowne Plaza in Nottingham.

A.W. Lymn at the East Midlands Business Masters Awards

The annual event brought together the most successful and inspirational businesses from across the region and was independently judged.

Nigel Lymn Rose, Company Chairman, said: “We are delighted that A.W. Lymn has won the Family Business award. As a fifth-generation business, we are extremely proud to have cared for the bereaved in this area for over 116 years, and plan to continue to do so with quality of service and value for money at the heart of everything we do.

“The award is a real testament to the strong culture, reputation and heritage that we have nurtured over the decades, and we are proud to have this externally acknowledged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral directors were shortlisted alongside five other excellent regional family organisations including Colton Packaging, Ocean King, S Brown Paving, Spenbeck and Time For You.

A.W. Lymn was founded in 1907 and has remained under the same family control ever since.

It is currently managed by the fourth and fifth generations – Company Chairman Nigel Lymn Rose, Managing Director Matthew Lymn Rose, and family members Jackie, Chloe and Penny Lymn Rose all well supported by non-family Director Pete Clarson, who joined the company in 2016.