A.W. Lymn wins Family Business Accolade at 2023 regional awards
One of the East Midlands leading independent funeral directors, A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, has celebrated success after scooping a prestigious accolade at a regional awards ceremony.
A.W. Lymn, which has funeral homes in Derbyshire including in Long Eaton and Ilkeston, took home the Family Business award at The Business Desk East Midlands Business Masters 2023.
The winners were announced on Thursday, October 19, in front of a sell-out audience of 300 people at the Crowne Plaza in Nottingham.
The annual event brought together the most successful and inspirational businesses from across the region and was independently judged.
Nigel Lymn Rose, Company Chairman, said: “We are delighted that A.W. Lymn has won the Family Business award. As a fifth-generation business, we are extremely proud to have cared for the bereaved in this area for over 116 years, and plan to continue to do so with quality of service and value for money at the heart of everything we do.
“The award is a real testament to the strong culture, reputation and heritage that we have nurtured over the decades, and we are proud to have this externally acknowledged.”
The funeral directors were shortlisted alongside five other excellent regional family organisations including Colton Packaging, Ocean King, S Brown Paving, Spenbeck and Time For You.
A.W. Lymn was founded in 1907 and has remained under the same family control ever since.
It is currently managed by the fourth and fifth generations – Company Chairman Nigel Lymn Rose, Managing Director Matthew Lymn Rose, and family members Jackie, Chloe and Penny Lymn Rose all well supported by non-family Director Pete Clarson, who joined the company in 2016.
A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service is proud of its 116 year heritage and has cared for the bereaved following the ethos of the founder. It is now a fifth-generation family business operating through 27 funeral homes in Nottinghamshire and South Derbyshire with quality and value of service at the heart of its ethos.