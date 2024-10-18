A.W. Lymn rolls out safe space scheme to support vulnerable individuals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning, independent, fifth-generation funeral directors A.W. Lymn has launched a Safe Space scheme across its 28 funeral homes, offering places for vulnerable people to make phone calls, have private conversations or wait until help arrives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, which aligns with recent government pledges to tackle violence against women and girls, provides a discreet and secure environment for vulnerable individuals, including survivors of domestic abuse.

With no formal training required, the scheme is designed to be simple yet effective, focusing on key safety guidelines to ensure the wellbeing of both staff and those seeking assistance. Staff are advised never to allow the use of personal mobile devices and to offer a private room where individuals can make confidential phone calls using the business phone. This is especially vital for survivors of domestic abuse, who may have their own phones monitored by their perpetrators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Lymn Rose, Managing Director at A.W. Lymn, commented: "In light of the government’s renewed focus on tackling domestic abuse, we are proud to roll out the Safe Space scheme in our funeral homes across the East Midlands. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting our local communities in any way we can, providing a safe, secure environment where those in need can seek refuge."

A.W. Lymn has introduced a new Safe Spaces Scheme across its Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire funeral homes

The Safe Space scheme encourages staff at A.W. Lymn’s 28 locations to be alert to anyone who may appear distressed or lost and to proactively offer assistance. However, the initiative emphasises that staff are not there to provide counselling or advice, but simply to offer a safe place for individuals to wait until they feel comfortable leaving or until further help arrives.

In line with this, A.W. Lymn has provided its staff with a list of essential helpline numbers for support services. This ensures that those seeking help have access to the vital resources they may need.

By implementing the Safe Space scheme, A.W. Lymn is contributing to the UK’s wider efforts to combat domestic abuse, reinforcing the company’s dedication to the welfare of the East Midlands community. With 28 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and most recently Leicestershire, A.W. Lymn prides itself on offering a variety of services to the families it has served since 1907