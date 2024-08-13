A.W. Lymn looks for new mechanic to maintain one of world’s largest Rolls-Royce fleets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fleet serves all aspects of the business including its 28 funeral homes across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and most recently Leicestershire.

An independent East Midlands-based funeral directors is looking for a new mechanic to join the business and work on one of the biggest fleets of Rolls-Royces in the world.

The rare opportunity, which has become available at A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, involves maintaining the funeral directors’ full fleet of 60 vehicles at its Sneinton headquarters in Nottingham.

With an impressive collection of Rolls-Royces dating back to the 1920s, a London Route Master Bus and the most recently added electric fleet, which includes the Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric fleet, the ideal candidate will be an experienced mechanic matching the high standards A.W. Lymn upholds across all the services it offers.

Matthew Lymn Rose, fifth generation and Managing Director, said: “This is a unique and exciting opportunity to join our specialised team. Our in-house fleet mechanics play an invaluable role in our family business.

“The impact of having any of our fleet out of action can be profound, which is why it’s essential our whole collection is in constant perfect condition, both cosmetically and mechanically.

“While working on such luxury cars can be incredibly rewarding, it also comes with its own unique challenges. It is essential that our new mechanic can work under pressure and be capable of some lateral thinking, and also adapt and repair things if they go wrong as parts are not always available.”

Applicants should be an experienced mechanic, with Rolls-Royce or BMW experience beneficial. They’ll be working across the entire range of hearses, as well as limousine and passenger vehicles.

A.W. Lymn’s fleet serves all aspects of the business including its stone masons, florists, vehicle hire, trade hire and grounds maintenance, as well as its 28 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and most recently Leicestershire.

First established in 1907, A.W. Lymn has served the local community for 117 years with quality of service and value for money at the heart of its ethos.

Those interested in the vacancy should email a covering letter and CV to [email protected] by Friday, August 16, 2024.