A.W. Lymn Invests in New Zero-Emission EV Hearse

The funeral directors has a number of funeral homes in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Midlands-based funeral directors, A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, has invested in its first fully electric hearse to provide more choice for those wanting a climate-conscious send-off.

Produced by ceremonial vehicle manufacturer Coleman Milne, the zero-emission Etive hearse is based on the popular Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crafted for purpose, the Etive hearse is comfortable and quiet, featuring noiseless operation and a 77kWh battery, capable of up to 200 miles with a 10%-80% recharge time of 38 minutes.

The new electric fleet is ideal for those looking for a climate-conscious send off

Alongside the hearse, the funeral directors, which has a number of branches in Derbyshire including Ilkeston and Spondon, has also invested in two additional Ford Mustang MachE electric vehicles and two private ambulances, completing the A.W. Lymn electric fleet.

The firm first looked to introduce electric vehicles into its fleet when it took part in Nottingham City Council’s Electric Van Experience (EVE) in June 2021, a 30-day free trial designed to allow businesses to ‘try-before-you-buy'.

Renowned for having the largest Rolls-Royce funeral fleet in the world, with 10 Rolls-Royce hearses and 24 Rolls-Royce limousines, the electric hearse is now the first to be owned by A.W. Lymn since it was established in 1907.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Lymn Rose, Company Chairman, said: “The Etive marks a significant point in the business’ 116 year history and reflects the social transition to a greener future. We have been serving the bereaved in the region for five generations now, providing a service for families which is ever evolving with the times, from horse-drawn carriages to motor vehicles and now to electric.”

With electric vehicles creating up to three times less carbon dioxide than regular petrol vehicles, the transition to electric in the funeral industry could have a major impact on protecting the environment and reducing the greenhouse gas crisis.

Nigel continued: “As the needs of the communities we support change, we are constantly reviewing and expanding our services to ensure we meet all requests. We have witnessed a rise in eco-funerals in recent years, so it’s essential that we invest in more sustainable options to both ours, and our community’s, passion for reducing carbon emissions.

"We are very excited about this transition and plan to continue to look for ways to introduce green initiatives in the funeral industry.”