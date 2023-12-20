A.W. Lymn Chairman Marks 50 Years as Funeral Director and Qualified Embalmer

A.W. Lymn has funeral homes across Derby and south Derbyshire, including in Ilkeston, Cotmanhay, Spondon and Long Eaton

The Chairman and fourth generation of award-winning East Midlands-based funeral directors, A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, is marking 50 years as a qualified funeral director and embalmer.

Nigel Lymn Rose has spearheaded A.W. Lymn, a 116-year-old family business, for more than half a century and has continued to keep its legacy of quality of service and value for money at the heart of everything it does.

Now he celebrates hitting an honourable half-a-century milestone of qualification within the industry.

Nigel Lymn Rose

Nigel received his Diploma in Funeral Directing on December 11, 1973 through the NAFD (National Association of Funeral Directors).

The course instilled key skills and knowledge needed to carry out all elements of a funeral from arranging the service to carrying the deceased, as well as caring for grieving loved ones.

The course is the gold standard qualification for funeral directors and those aspiring to work as one.

In April of the previous year, Nigel also secured his British Institute of Embalmers Qualification which involved both theoretical and practical examinations.

The lessons learned through these courses allowed him to continue to provide an outstanding quality of service to bereaved families and maintain A.W. Lymn’s exceptional reputation for delivering care when families need it most.

In recent years, he served as the National President of the NAFD between 2005 and 2006, became an Honorary Member and also received its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nigel’s son and Managing Director, Matthew Lymn Rose, has followed in his father’s footsteps, having always wanted to join the family business.

Seeing Nigel as an inspiration, Matthew also obtained his Diploma in Funeral Directing and British Institute of Embalmers Qualification alongside studying for his A-Levels and degree.

Matthew said: “While the funeral industry continues to develop and will undoubtedly look dramatically different in 50 years to what it does now, A.W. Lymn’s core values and principles will always remain the same.

“I hope that I can help to continue the legacy that Nigel has helped to build, while also helping A.W. Lymn adapt to future industry demands.”

