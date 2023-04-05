A.W. Lymn and Forever Stars Hop into Action for Egg-citing Annual Easter Donation

To take place across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, this heart-warming collaboration is running for its fifth consecutive year and aims to collect and donate over one hundred easter eggs for Forever Star’s upcoming Easter egg hunt event during the Easter bank holiday.

Forever Stars, a Nottingham-based charity, which is dedicated to supporting families affected by baby loss, has a long-standing relationship with A.W. Lymn who are proud to provide ongoing support to the charity via a variety of fundraising activities.

The Easter egg donations can be dropped off at any of the 27 A.W. Lymn branches across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, with donations accepted until April 5th. Everyone is welcome to donate eggs and help bring a little joy to the lives of those supported by Forever Stars.

Matthew Lymn Rose, A.W. Lymn Managing Director

Matthew Lymn Rose, Managing Director of A.W. Lymn, commented on the partnership: “We are delighted to continue our support for Forever Stars. It's always a pleasure to collaborate with this incredible charity, and we are committed to making a positive contribution to the families they assist.

“The past four years have been very successful thanks to the generous people and businesses in the area, and we hope this year will be the best yet.”

Jo Sharp, Operations and Fundraising Manager at Forever Stars expressed her gratitude for the ongoing collaboration: "A.W. Lymn has been, and continues to be, a phenomenal support of both myself and Forever Stars. As a very small charity, supporting hundreds of baby loss families within the community, we couldn't do what we do without their invaluable support, and for that I will be forever grateful.

“Their continued generosity is truly appreciated, and the Easter egg donations they provide bring smiles to the faces of the children and families that we support."