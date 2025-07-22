Auto Windscreens helps Markerstudy surpass annual Charity Challenge fundraising target - event raises over £60,000 for Cancer Research UK

Members of the Auto Windscreens team in Dorset

Auto Windscreens’ colleagues took part in its parent company, Markerstudy Group’s, annual Charity Challenge on the picturesque Jurassic Coast in Dorset, helping to raise more than £60,000 in aid of Cancer Research UK.

On 6 June, over 70 colleagues from the Group, including 10 members from the Auto Windscreens team, nine of which are based at the company’s Chesterfield head office, spent 10 hours completing either a 26-mile or 21-mile hike across a challenging course, that includes the famous ‘Rollercoaster’ terrain, and is recognised as one of the most beautiful routes in the UK.

“This annual event is a standout in our calendar,” said Lizzie Smith-Foreman, Markerstudy Group’s chief marketing, communications and sustainability officer. “We had colleagues from around the business come together with one common goal, to raise as much as we could for Cancer Research UK, and it’s been a phenomenal combined effort to surpass our target.

“It was a fantastic day with some breathtaking views and it was rewarding to see everyone bonding and supporting one another. As a business giving back to charities and good causes is one of our core values and I’m so proud of everyone who took part and made this challenge happen.”

Commenting on the impact of the Charity Challenge’s fundraising total, Gill Burgess, Relationship Manager for Cancer Research UK, said: “The incredible amount raised could fund something like the work of Professor Maria Hawkins, who is leading the ABC-07 clinical trial in London to find out if the treatment for bile duct cancer can be improved by giving patients stereotactic body radiotherapy alongside existing chemotherapy treatment. If successful, this exciting trial could lead to significant improvements in survival for people with bile duct cancer”.

In January, a vote featuring more than 1,000 colleagues chose Cancer Research UK as Markerstudy’s Charity of Choice for 2025. The charity will benefit from all Markerstudy fundraising activities this year.