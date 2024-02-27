Auto Windscreens fund first aid training for young footballers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CSALS' lead trainer, John Hutchinson, showed the youngsters how to perform CPR and other first aid skills.

The session was delivered in the HUB at the SMH Group Stadium and funded by Auto Windscreens as part of their support for CSALS via the charity's 999 Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Atton, Business Development Director from Auto Windscreens, said: "We've been based in Chesterfield since being founded in 1971 and take our responsibilities to the community around us very seriously.

Chesterfield FC academy players pictured after first aid training session delivered by CSALS

“We're proud to support CSALS' life-saving work and its most recent training session at Chesterfield FC, for which we've been a sponsor since 2022.

“We also make CSALS courses available to all our colleagues and their families, as we believe it's important as many people as possible can provide assistance in an emergency.”