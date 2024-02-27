Auto Windscreens fund first aid training for young footballers
CSALS' lead trainer, John Hutchinson, showed the youngsters how to perform CPR and other first aid skills.
The session was delivered in the HUB at the SMH Group Stadium and funded by Auto Windscreens as part of their support for CSALS via the charity's 999 Appeal.
Shaun Atton, Business Development Director from Auto Windscreens, said: "We've been based in Chesterfield since being founded in 1971 and take our responsibilities to the community around us very seriously.
“We're proud to support CSALS' life-saving work and its most recent training session at Chesterfield FC, for which we've been a sponsor since 2022.
“We also make CSALS courses available to all our colleagues and their families, as we believe it's important as many people as possible can provide assistance in an emergency.”
Debra Johnson, CSALS' community facilitator, said: "We were delighted to see the aspiring young footballers learning skills that could help them save a life. I would like to thank Auto Windscreens for providing the funding to enable the session to go ahead."