Auriga Services welcomes two new members to their board of directors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Auriga Services is a public benefit organisation dedicated to supporting individuals through difficult times. They partner with organisations to help their customers and the people they serve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dedicated to helping individuals in difficulty, Auriga is delighted to announce the appointment of two highly regarded professionals David Cheadle and Natasha Harris, to its Board of Directors. These appointments reinforce the company’s mission of delivering exceptional support services to create lasting impact and change lives.

Introducing David Cheadle

David has extensive, senior level experience working in the voluntary sector. From an early career working in personal banking, he witnessed the impact that financial difficulties had on people, which ignited a passion to help those who were struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news

At the Money Advice Trust, David progressed to oversee the delivery of debt advice services through National Debtline and Business Debtline, helping millions of people over a twenty-year career. He grew and transformed delivery and utilised technology to develop the services into a customer centric, omni-channel approach. He also led the development and delivery of the Trust’s award-winning training and consultancy service, improving how organisations help customers in vulnerable circumstances.

‘I am delighted to join an Auriga Services Board of Directors, working to support a wide range of organisations to make a tangible difference to the lives of people in financial hardship.’ commented David.

Introducing Natasha Harris

Natasha Harris, brings over two decades of HR leadership experience, is known for her innovative and transformational leadership. Natasha has a proven track record of positively impacting organisational capability, enhancing employee experiences, and championing diversity, inclusion, and equity within workplaces. She began her career in retail, before moving to the public sector where she has held various senior HR leadership roles.

At HM Revenue and Customs, she led the development and implementation of the first inclusion strategy at HM Revenue and Customs; transforming the HR function at Ofwat to improve engagement and capability; and successfully guiding workforce transitions at Ofwat and HMRC to hybrid working environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha states, “I am delighted to join Auriga Services as a Non-Executive Director. Auriga's mission to support vulnerable individuals and make a meaningful difference resonates deeply with my values and professional focus on creating inclusive, high-performing organisations. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help Auriga grow and enhance its vital services for those who need them most.”

Joining a Notable Board of Directors

David Cheadle and Natasha Harris are joining a notable and passionate Board of Directors including Clive Stone and Mohammed Ahmed. Together the board brings diverse perspectives and expertise to guide Auriga Services towards continued success.

“We are delighted to welcome David and Natasha to our Board of Directors,” said Clive Stone, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Their insights and leadership will strengthen our plans and strategy, as we strive to help more people through life’s challenges.”

“We are incredibly excited that both David and Natasha have been appointed as board members for Auriga.”, Jill Wheeler, CEO, Auriga Services. “Their shared experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we explore new opportunities and continue to deliver our mission to support those who need it most.”