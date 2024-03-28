Atlantic Pumps appoints senior marketing manager
Atlantic Pumps are delighted to announce the appointment of Samantha Damon as Senior Marketing Manager.
Samantha brings with her over 25 years’ experience and a proven track record as a senior leader in marketing across various industry sectors.
In her new role, Samantha will be responsible for leading the B2B marketing function including brand development, lead generation, campaign and product marketing through the development and execution of a marketing strategy to support Atlantic Pumps realise its growth ambitions.
Samantha was previously with financial services company PIB Group for over five years, holding the role of Marketing Manager for both PIB Risk Management and Retail Specialty Division.
Talking about the appointment of Samantha, Atlantic Pumps Managing Director Andy Smith said, “We are pleased to have Sam join the team, with a focus on communicating with our customers better and ensuring we clearly articulate the value we bring, especially to markets we haven’t served before.”
Samantha, who holds a first-class honours degree in Business Management from the University of Plymouth, comments, “I’m delighted to be joining the leadership team at Atlantic Pumps to help drive brand and sales growth through a clear marketing strategy and plan.
“I look forward to utilising my expertise and experience to support innovation and drive our customer centric approach to further business growth.”