Aspire Creative celebrates 3 years of excellence in Matlock, Derbyshire and new premises!

Providing beauty services and state-of-the-art sunbeds in their move from Matlock Green, to a prime location in the town centre - 1 Bank Road, they will be giving an even more inspirational and transformative experience in their all-encompassing lifestyle salon.

Since it's opening in December 2020, by partners, Derbyshire based Ashley Orwin (Chesterfield born) and Jamie Hadleigh, Aspire Creative has set the standard for innovation, style and personalised care in the hair and beauty industry.

Over the past 3 years the salon has garnered a dedicated clientele and established a reputation for excellence in Matlock and beyond.

Aspire Creative | Hair, Beauty, Sun - Matlock, with owners Jamie Hadleigh & Ashley Orwin.

The new, 2-storey premises, epitomises Aspire Creative's dedication to providing an environment that transcends traditional salons.

The spacious and contemporary design offers an experience that enriches their clients visits. With top-of-the-range equipment and a team of highly skilled stylists and beauty professionals, clients can expect the same exceptional services they have come to love but MORE!

"Our journey over the past three years, since we had the "idea" in September 2020, has been nothing short of remarkable and we are incredibly grateful to our loyal clients and our dedicated team for making this possible," said Ashley.

"This move to our new premises represents the next chapter in our story and we can't wait to continue providing our clients with the top-tier services they deserve in a more concept-salon."

Aspire Creative specialises in a wide range of services, including:

Haircutting & Styling - Hair Colouring - Hair Extensions - Non Surgical Hair Replacement Systems - Bridal & Special Occasion Styling - Waxing & Sugaring Hair Removal - Makeup - Spray Tanning - Lash Extensions - Facials & Skin Care - Aesthetics - Permanent Eyebrows ...also offering a Sunbed Studio boasting 2 Premium Luxura Vegaz 9200 tanning beds and a V8 Sunshower for those who prefer to stand-and-tan, superbly designed and manufactured by BMW.

To book an appointment at the salon or for more information about Aspire Creative, please visit their website aspirecreativehair.co.uk or telephone the salon on 01629 818322.