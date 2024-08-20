Ashgate Hospice welcomes Amazon donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield has donated £1,000 to Ashgate Hospice.

Ashgate Hospice provides palliative and end of life care and support to patients and the people important to them across North Derbyshire.

The kind gesture means the total the Amazon team has donated a total of £2,000 to the hospice over the past couple of years. Further gifts of goods and stock have also been donated to the charity.

The latest donation from Amazon will be helping to raise the £11 million needed to pay for the hospice’s care, as only a third of its services are funded by the UK Government.

Claire Aulton works at Amazon in Chesterfield and nominated the hospice for the donation. She said:

“I’m pleased that Amazon is supporting Ashgate Hospice with this donation. I hope this helps the staff to continue doing their great work for their patients.”

Charlotte Butterworth, Head of Fundraising at Ashgate Hospice added:

“On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I would like to thank the team at Amazon in Chesterfield for this donation and for their continued support. This donation will boost our efforts to provide expert care and support people in our community.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. ‘Brick-by-Brick’ Multibank opened in Wigan in 2023, with The Brick. The Multibank network has donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Greater Manchester, Scotland, Wales, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.

Ashgate Hospice is backing Hospice UK’s campaign for fairer funding for hospices and is urging the public to write to their MP and show them how much hospice care matters.